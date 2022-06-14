The Best Canned Cocktails For Every Person Sick of Basic Beer and Seltzers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to summer barbecues, parties or even just a night in, having a nice cold drink in your hand feels just about perfect. Well, it feels perfect y until one day you wake up and find that you are completely sick of beer and hard seltzer. Making a cocktail is the next best option, but I cannot think of the last time I had the energy or motivation to make myself one that is actually worth the time. Luckily, the future is here and it comes in the form of a canned cocktail.

Canned cocktails provide you with all the convenience and ease of a pack of beer or hard seltzers while still offering a more complex and tasty beverage. There are basically as many different types of canned cocktails as there are regular cocktails at this point, which means you will never have to settle for something less than great. However, this also means that you have to wade through hundreds of different brands until you find the cocktail and company that you genuinely want. Instead of trying every canned cocktail under the sun, check out our list of the best canned cocktails you can buy right now.

DRNXMYTH Ginger Drop When it comes to canned cocktails, there is probably no classier an option than DRNXMYTH. Their cocktails come in two chambers with the liquor and some slight aromatics separated from fresh-pressed juices and mixers in the other chamber. You then twist the bottle together to begin mixing the cocktail so everything is as fresh as humanly possible. Each bottle contains enough ingredients and liquor to make two cocktails (though I know I certainly didn’t). While all the flavors are pretty delicious, I have a real soft spot for the Ginger Drop which is just about as perfect as you could hope a canned cocktail to be. Buy at DRNXMYTH $ 12

Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary Four Pack Among the many names in the cutthroat world of canned cocktails, Cutwater stands out as one of the best due to the sheer variety of flavors. My personal favorite of the bunch is the Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary. I am of the belief that there is no better way to start a Sunday brunch than with a Bloody Mary, but keeping vodka and mix always on standby wherever I am simply is not realistic. However, having a canned cocktail with the same kick and flavor punch is just as good with not even an ounce of effort behind it. Buy at Drizly $ 14

The Long Drink Six Pack If you are looking for something light and fresh but with a bit of a bite, The Long Drink is the perfect option. A Finnish company, The Long Drink is a mix of gin, grapefruit soda and tonic water. The drink has a crisp, clean flavor to it without falling into the boring static-electricity taste of a hard seltzer. The Long Drink is probably one of the best canned cocktails on the market for any gin fans that aren’t looking for yet another Gin & Tonic. Buy at Drizly $ 15

SESH: Cocktail Meets Seltzer Mojito Six Pack While SESH products are technically hard seltzers, they certainly taste like a whole lot more. The SESH: Cocktail Meets Seltzer Mojito packs a lot more flavor than any traditional hard seltzer while still offering all the basic benefits of the drink style. For instance, the Mojito has zero grams of sugar and is 100% gluten-free. At the same time, the canned cocktail does not skimp out on taste or flavor. Additionally with a perfect-for-day-drinking six percent ABV, the drink gives you more of a buzz than the average beer but still is light enough to comfortably have a few on a nice warm day. Buy at Drizly $ 15

Fabrizia Italian Lemonade Six Pack When it comes to a perfect summer beverage, Fabrizia Italian Lemonade is incredibly hard to top. Made with Limoncello, vodka and old-fashioned lemonade, the drink is light and refreshing but still strong enough to feel like a cocktail. The canned drink has an eight percent ABV and a sweet finish to it so you’ll never feel the full sting of the vodka as it goes down. For a day at the beach or a summer barbecue, Fabrizia Italian Lemonade is a must-have. Buy at Drizly $ 13

Jack Daniel's Whiskey & Cola Four Pack One of the all-time classic mixed drinks, a Jack and Coke might be one of the most well-known drinks someone could ever order. Jack Daniel’s Whiskey & Cola harnesses what people have been making on their own for years and finally put it in a can. While there is nothing super special about the drink, that’s never why any of us ever drank a Whiskey & Cola to begin with. Like the original beverage, the biggest reason to get Jack Daniel’s Whiskey & Cola is simply because it tastes good. Buy at Drizly $ 14

FIVE Margarita Four Pack Probably the most true-to-form canned cocktail, the FIVE Margarita is precisely what it describes. On the label of the can, it will tell you every single ingredient in the cocktail in plain language, and frankly, its probably a solid step up from the plastic bottle of margarita mix you’ve got stashed away in your cupboard. The cans can easily be chilled in a cooler or bucket of ice, yet they still boast a 10% ABV so you really won’t need more than a few to get where you want to be going. Margaritas on the beach used to be a vacation specialty, but now you can have one every time you go. Buy at Drizly $ 11

BACARDĺ Ready-to-Drink Rum Punch Four Pack On the basis of pure flavor, the Bacardí Ready-to-Drink Rum Punch might be the yummiest. This canned cocktail, while sugary, tastes like that perfect fruit punch flavor you’ve never quite been able to capture from when you were a child, except this one comes with a splash of rum. The drink is delicious and sweet, and at 5.9% ABV, easy to have a few of over the course of a party. The canned cocktail really is a great sweet treat that pairs perfectly with warm days and cool nights. Buy at Drizly $ 13

Ohza Classic Mimosa Six Pack If you want something a bit breezier and perfect for a brunch or daytime event, the Ohza Classic Mimosa is the right choice for you. Made with real sparkling win and orange juice, the canned cocktail is the easiest way to brighten up a brunch without sacrificing flavor. At five percent ABV and with less than 200 calories per can, the drink is designed to have all the great taste without going overboard on sugar. I have always loved a good mimosa, but being able to drink one right from a can without having to shop for a bottle of sparkling wine that isn’t good enough to be had on its own but is good enough that it won’t ruin the drink. Buy at Drizly $ 15

