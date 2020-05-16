Keep Your Cat Entertained With One Of These Trees

While I might have some controversial opinions about cats, there’s one thing I can say for sure: they’re pretty easy to care for. Unlike their canine counterparts, they are easily entertained and don’t require much maintenance. A litter box and a few toys is really all you need. But, if you want to take things to the next level, a cat tree is a great idea. Cat trees are useful for keeping your cat entertained, so they don’t get into your curtains, carpets, and furniture. It also lets your cat be more active, even in a smaller space. To help you pick the perfect playground for your cat, we’ve rounded up some best-selling cat trees.

FOR A LUXURIOUS OPTION

Yaheetech 58” Cat Tree If you feel like pampering your cat, this is the choice for you. It has an enlarged two top perch with a raised edge to offer maximum comfort and relaxation, so your cat can peer out the window, or explore around their little castle with ease. Buy on Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN EXTRA TALL OPTION

Go Pet Club 72” Tree If you have a cat who’s definitely not afraid of heights, this extra tall tree is a great option. It has fifteen levels, little toy mice to play with, and ramps and ladders to help them climb up and down. Your cat will never run out of things to do. Buy on Amazon $ 84 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR PEOPLE WITH JUST ONE CAT

AmazonBasics Multi-Level Cat Tree If you have just one cat, this is a great way to keep them entertained, without creating too much of an intrusion on your decor. The beige coloring blends in well, and it’s fairly small compared to others. Even still, it has plenty of ways to keep your cat entertained, and will keep them from damaging your carpet, furniture, curtains, and the rest of your home. Buy on Amazon $ 81 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ONE WITH A HAMMOCK

BEWISHOME Cat Tree This cat tree has a hammock. A hammock, people. Your cat can lounge in this sturdy and stable tree, or kick up their feet and look up at the stars. I’m only a little jealous. Buy on Amazon $ 87 Free Shipping | Free Returns

