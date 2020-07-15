A Definitive Guide to Everything You Need to Clean Your Home

When spending so much time at home, I've started to notice things. Little things, a fleck of hair here, a little dust bunny drifting along over there. I feel like back when things were ~normal~ I'd just ignore them. But recently, I've been upgrading my cleaning repertoire so that cleaning is easy to do, too. We've been doing a lot of research, and now, it's all in one place. Here, you can find everything you need to keep a clean home along with some of the Scouted team's favorites. Dirt, dust, and grime will be no match for you.

Stick Vaccums

If you don't have a stick vacuum, you should. These are lightweight, easy to maneuver, and cordless. That's right, no more plugging your vacuum in and unplugging in every room.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Buy on Amazon $ 590 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tineco PURE ONE S11 Buy on Amazon $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shark ION F80 Buy on Amazon $ 336 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Robot Vacuums

Having a robot vacuum makes one of the most annoying chores something you, personally, don't even have to do. They are well worth the investment.

Shark IQ R101 Buy on Amazon $ 330 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum Buy on Amazon $ 1100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum Buy on Amazon $ 449 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hand Vacuums

A hand vac AKA a dust buster is great for small spaces, like in your home office, carpets, or even your car. Everyone should own at least one of these.

BISSELL Cordless Hand Vacuum Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Homasy Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Buy on Amazon $ 56 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cleaning Solutions

We are very opinionated about which cleaning supplies are best. Here you'll find some old classics that are essential to maintaining a sparkly home.

Mrs. Meyer’s Multi-Surface Cleaner Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Joy Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover Gel Stain Remover Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Reusable Cleaning Products

If you're cleaning your home, you should think about keeping the Earth clean. These cleaning products are reusable and friendly towards the planet. Plus, they work really, really well.

The Clean Essentials Kit Buy on Blueland $ 39

Dish Duo Starter Pack Buy on Blueland $ 34

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Universal Cleaning Gel Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dish Drying Racks

A good dish rack will make doing the dishes that much more enjoyable. And when you're done, they'll look organized, which is almost as important as having clean dishes.

Five Two Over-The Sink Drying Rack Buy on Food52 $ 45 Free Returns

Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack Buy on Amazon $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sabatier Expandable Stainless Steel Dish Rack Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

