Spice Things Up With These Fancy Cocktails You Can and Should Make At Home

One of the things I’ve missed most about all of this has been eating and drinking delicious food at my favorite restaurants. It’s part about the food and drink itself, and part about the ambience, the change of pace that going out creates. It’s nice, to go into a well-designed place, and sip a well designed cocktail. Like most people, I’ve been using this time to learn more skills, and one of those has been cocktail making. You just need a few basic things and it’s way easier than I thought. Thanks to Drizly, which provides alcohol delivery, you can make some of my favorites at home as soon as tonight.

MARTINI

Let’s kick things off with a classic. I am a big proponent of a gin martini, but you can make it with vodka, I guess. Add 2 ½ ounces of Gin (or Vodka) and ½ of an ounce of Dry Vermouth to a mixing glass with a big ice cube. You want big ice cubes because they dilute less quickly, which will help your drinks get colder, without getting water downed as much. Science is crazy. Stir until it tastes right to you, and serve with a twist of lemon. If you want it to be a dirty martini, add ½ of an ounce of olive brine and garnish with an olive instead. Or if you’re feeling really quirky, add ½ of an ounce of anchovy brine and garnish with an anchovy. This is my personal favorite.

Kettle One Vodka Buy on Drizly $ 30

Martini & Rossi Extra Dry Vermouth Buy on Drizly $ 14

Blue Cheese Olives Buy on Amazon $ 15

Cocktail Mixing Glass Buy on Amazon $ 16

Large Cube Silicone Ice Tray Buy on Amazon $ 8

NEGRONI

The Negroni is my favorite drink of all time. It’s perfect as a before dinner aperitif, but you can drink it anytime (I do). To make it, all you need to do is put 1 ½ ounces of Gin, 1 ounce of Campari, and ¾ of an ounce of Sweet Vermouth in a mixing glass with a big ice cube, stir, strain, and serve over another big ice cube with a twist of orange. It’s super simple, but the flavors are super complex.

Bombay Sapphire Gin Buy on Drizly $ 27

Martini & Rossi Rosso Sweet Vermouth Buy on Drizly $ 10

DAIQUIRI

Daiquiri’s are underrated in my opinion. A perfect drink for relaxing in your yard right now, if you have one, Daiquiri’s are as refreshing as it gets. You should get a coupe glass to really enjoy this drink to its full potential, but it’s not necessary. Add 2 ounces of Light Rum, 1 ounces of lime juice, and ¾ of an ounce of simple syrup to a shaker with ice, and shake. Strain it into a glass and garnish with a lime. OR, instead, strain it into a Ziploc bag, throw it into the freezer, and wait until they are daiquiri slush-ees. Yep.

Bacardi Superior White Rum Buy on Drizly $ 16

Cocktail Essentials Lime Juice Buy on Drizly $ 4

Master of Mixes Simple Syrup Buy on Drizly $ 5

OXO Steel Cocktail Shaker Buy on Amazon $ 20

Hawthorne Strainer Buy on Amazon $ 8

WHISKEY SOUR

This is one of my favorites, but it’s a little bit more complex than some of the others. Add 2 ounces of Bourbon, ¾ of an ounce of lemon juice, ½ an ounce of simple syrup, and an egg white to a shaker. Yes, I did say egg white. Don’t add ice yet, and shake — this is called a “dry shake” and is what will give your drink a lovely foam. Now, add ice, and shake, strain, and garnish with a few dashes of angostura bitters.

Maker’s Mark Bourbon Buy on Drizly $ 36

ReaLemon Lemon Juice Buy on Drizly $ 3

Angostura Bitters Buy on Drizly $ 15

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.