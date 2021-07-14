You’ll Treasure These Flattering, Flexible Madewell Shorts So Much Your Loved Ones Will Worry

Scouting Report: The Madewell Pull-On Shorts are soft, durable, and comfortable. They have a longer inseam for more coverage and have pockets.

I find that as I grow older the bridge between stylish and comfortable keeps closing in, especially these days. Whereas my closet once featured cute jumpsuits and rompers that required me to get completely undressed to go to the bathroom and satin heels I was terrified to wear outside even in near-perfect weather conditions, I now find solace in the ease, comfort, and reliability of well-made, high-quality athleisure wear and loungewear from brands like Madewell, Kindred Bravely, and Everlane.

Shorts, in particular, are a garment I’m ridiculously picky about, especially after having a baby less than two months ago. Anything too tight, too short, or made of fabric that is too heavy is simply out of the question. So when I was scrolling through Madewell’s website in search of something flattering, fashionable, and functional for an unforgiving Texas summer, I decided to buy their insanely well-reviewed pull-on shorts.

Lightweight, flexible, and comfy, these cotton, elastic waistband shorts have become a staple in my post-baby capsule collection. Whether I’m grabbing coffee with a friend, headed to the pool, lounging about watching old episodes of “Friends,” or sleeping in, I practically live in them now. In fact, I wore my first pair so much last month that I decided to invest in another color to avoid appropriately warranted concern from friends and family.

These high-rise shorts are true to size but tend to shrink just a bit when you wash them, so keep that in mind before you make your purchase. They feature pockets (yay!) and have a longer inseam as well, so don’t worry about approaching cut-off territory. The pull-on shorts come in shades of Almost Black and Desert Olive and are prime for throwing on over swimwear or packing in a weekender bag for a post-vaccination vacation.

