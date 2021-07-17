Flowy, Flirty, and Figure-Accentuating, This $35 Swing Dress Won’t Go Out of Style

Scouting Report: This swing dress from Amazon has over 8,000 reviews and is one of the most comfortable items I own. Plus, it comes in over a dozen colors.

Every six months or so when I notice that my curtain rod is close to collapsing, I clean out my closet, but some pieces are just hard to let go of. There’s the lace evening gown I’m hoping to wear again in the unlikely event I get invited to a wedding soon, even though all my friends are married. There’s the two-sizes-too-small purple shift dress I wore on my first date with my husband that’s too sentimental to donate. And, of course, there are those stretchy Bermuda shorts from college that are too well- loved and faded to be accepted by any self-respecting consignment shop. The one thing that cleaning out my closet has taught me time and time again is that the clothes that tend to make it through the reaping have lasted year after year.

I made a commitment this year to only purchase clothing that sparks immense joy and will outlast fashion trends that come and go. Looking at you: hoop earrings, jelly sandals, and crop tops. That’s why when I discovered this Amazon fit-and-flare cocktail dress in Teal for under $35, I was reasonably skeptical. How could something so timeless be so affordable? Though I’m usually hesitant to purchase anything that seems too good to be true, the dress’ stellar reviews swayed me to at least try it on.

The affordable, adorable dress sparked such joy I felt it necessary to purchase it in two additional colors, Lilac and Rose. Stretchy, flowy, and figure-accentuating, this high-waist, flutter-sleeve dress is an outfit you’ll be wearing in seasons to come. It’s appropriate for just about every environment you’ll enter, too, including cocktail hour and corporate events. You could even pair it with flat sandals for a Sunday brunch.

Some things to note: the length of the dress is a bit short, so if you’re on the taller spectrum, order a size up; the fabric is durable, but light enough to endure the summer heat; and if your weight fluctuates, the material is forgiving enough that you won’t have to worry about not fitting into the dress. This is going to stay in my closet for years, right next to those Bermuda shorts.

