Break Up With Your Postmates Addiction With These Millennial-Friendly Kitchen Tools

If you’re like me, the last thing you want to do after a long day of work is cook. It’s much easier to sit back and order takeout or Postmates instead of making dinner (not to mention doing the dishes!) while you binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. With just a flick of the wrist, your meal shows up at your doorstep. Of course, after you’re done eating, then comes the guilt: you ended up burning a larger hole in your wallet than you had planned just to avoid whipping something up for yourself.

Fortunately, for us millennials who are clueless in the kitchen (or any generation, really) there are plenty of easy-to-use kitchen gadgets that make cooking for yourself at home so much easier—and they won’t break the bank either.

Trust me, from one tired 9-to-5 employee to another, the kitchen gadgets below are well worth the investment—they’ll save you time and money in the long run.

Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper The Chef'n VeggiChop is a hand powered food chopper that slices and dices your sales veggies, you name it, in just seconds. Ideal for salads, salsa and my personal favorite, guacamole, this versatile kitchen aid is a game-changer for food preparation and easy cleanup. Buy at Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Chefman Small Air Fryer While the Air fryer isn’t a new invention, a lot of us still don't have one. This CHEFMAN Small Air Fryer is nonstick, allowing for easy cleanup and you can cook just about anything in it—mozzarella sticks, wings, and much more. It prepares meals within 10-30 minutes, leaving you plenty of downtime to kick up your feet and relax. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

UÜTENSIL Automatic Pan Stirrer Don't have free hands at the moment? No problem. This unique automatic pan stirrer self-rotates with three different controlled settings. It basically makes half your meal for you so you can use your hands for other things. Before you log off, you can jump-start your meal without needing to lift a finger. It’s genius! Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anova Culinary WiFi-Enabled Sous Vide Precision Cooker If you don’t get anything else on this list, this is Anovoa Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker. While the price may seem steep at first glance, this precision cooker perfectly prepares your dish every single time. All you have to do is place your food in a sealable bag, plug in the temperature, and place your food into the boiling water. As a great addition, download the Anova app to grant access to thousands of recipes from award-winning chefs to teach you to become a master in the kitchen. Buy at Best Buy $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

