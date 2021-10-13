These Cordless Leaf Blowers Make Yard Work a Piece of Cake

When you have a gorgeous lawn, you want to show it off — not let it hide under a blanket of newly fallen leaves. Since raking debris can take forever and a day, plenty of people are turning to cordless leaf blowers to get that pristine, clutter-free lawn look, especially now that it's fall.

Why go cordless? Well, an extension cord can only get you so far, leaving you unplugging (and replugging) in your leaf blower while you work. With a cordless blower, you just turn it on and go to town — no pesky wires needed. Ready to tidy up your lawn in a fraction of the time it would take to use a rake? These cordless leaf blowers are up for the task.

Greenworks 40V Jet Blower

Greenworks’ jet blower delivers speeds up to 110 miles per hour to usher leaves off your lawn with hurricane-force winds. You’ll get up to 14 minutes of constant runtime on high with its 2.5Ah battery. Once it’s out of juice, simply recharge it in 75 minutes. Enjoy a molded grip, changeable speed trigger, and even a cruise control option.

Black & Decker 20V Max Cordless Sweeper

This Black & Decker cordless leaf blower weighs just under four pounds, but it packs a serious punch. You’ll get air speeds of up to 130 miles per hour that easily clear leaves and other foliage off your lawn and decking. A nice feature: This blower’s lithium ion battery holds a charge for up to 18 hours.

Sun Joe 40-Volt Cordless 3-in-1 Blower Vacuum Mulcher

While you could get a leaf blower that does just that, you can also invest in a 3-in-1 device that blows debris, vacuums up stuff, and even mulches twigs and leaves. Flip through six speed settings and enjoy air speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (not a typo). A 16-gallon bag helps you easily switch between blowing and suction features.

Worx 40V Power Share Turbine Cordless Leaf Blower

This Worx leaf blower gives you options. Set your blower on low to tackle debris on pavement and tight spots, flip to the next setting when you’re in an open yard, and put it on high — all 90 miles per hour of it — to really watch things fly. This blower has a wide mouth tube to give you plenty of coverage while you go to work.

Hoover ONEPWR Cordless Hard Surface Sweeper

Hoover’s cordless blower reaches speeds of up to 85 miles per hour to give you plenty of air power. A comfy handle makes it easy to tackle longer leaf-blowing sessions. Once you’re done, a flat base lets you stand up the blower vertically for space-saving storage.

EGO Power+ 56-Volt Brushless Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower

Enjoy up to 75 minutes of run time with the EGO Power+ cordless leaf blower. This push-start blower is just 4.8 pounds but it can deliver speeds of up to 110 miles per hour. A high efficiency brushless motor lets you clear walkways, driveways, and, of course, your lawn in no time. When you’re finished blowing, simply hook it up to the charger — it’ll be ready to go again in 50 minutes.

Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower

Some people prefer a backpack-style blower, and totally understand why. You can hit speeds of up to 180 miles per hour with this power pack, helping you work through wet and dry debris. Flip between variable speeds and a cruise control feature to find the level that’s right for you. Want to really get in there? Hit the turbo button for maximum power.

Craftsman 20-Volt Max Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower

Craftsman’s cordless electric leaf blower features a lithium ion battery for an intense performance. It delivers up to 90 miles per hour of blowing power to clear out leaves and other lawn gunk. Got something stubborn you need to get up? This blower has a built-in scraper to help you lift it without needing to put down your device. Hang the whole thing up when you’re done with its integrated hook.

