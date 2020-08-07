These Cornhole Sets Will Keep You Entertained All Day Long

There is nothing like a good game of cornhole, especially when played in your own backyard. If you’re drinking a beer while playing, even better. If you don’t know cornhole, it’s kind of like shuffleboard without the board. Your goal is to get the sacks onto the opponent's board, or better yet, in that hole. Whoever gets exactly twenty-one points first, wins. If you don’t have a cornhole set in your backyard, this is the time to get one. We’ve rounded up some great options to help you get started.

FOR A CLASSIC SET

Go Sports Cornhole Set This cornhole set comes complete with eight bags for tossing, as well as two premium wooden boards. These are easily customized or painted, if you so choose, but the set will work right out of the box, too. Buy on Amazon $ 127 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ON-THE-GO

Himal Collapsible Cornhole Set This collapsible set is easy to pack up and store when you’re not playing, and just as easy to take out of the bag and set up again. They are also more lightweight and portable than the wooden boards you might typically see around. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A CUSTOMIZED SET

ShopCornhole Customized Set If you want a customized set but don’t want to DIY it, look no further. Not only can you select the color of your bean bags, you can also have each board monogrammed. Buy on Etsy $ 210

FOR AN ALL WOOD SET

Vivasol Cornhole Set These all wood cornhole boards come with the eight bags, but the best part is, under each board is a little pocket to keep the bags in. The boards also fold up and have handles so they are easily transported. Buy on Amazon $ 142 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR PLAYING IN THE DARK

Tailgating Pros Cornhole Boards What’s unique about this set is that it comes with LED lights. Wrap them around the edges of the board and you can play even after the sun sets. Buy on Amazon $ 123 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A MINI SET

Picnic Time Set With this set you can play cornhole, tic tac toe, and skeeball (sort of). It’s also miniature, perfect for people who want to give cornhole a try, but don’t want to commit fully just yet. Buy on Target $ 28

