All Sweatshirts Should Be Crewneck Sweatshirts — Here Are the Best for Men and Women

There’s something about a crewneck pullover sweatshirt that speaks to me. It’s the perfect medium between athleticwear and every day. I pair mine with jeans, but they really go with anything. Unlike their brothers, the hoodie, a crewneck sweatshirt can actually look chic, professional, and just really cool. If you’re looking to break your habit of wearing sweaters as your fall staple, might I suggest the humble pullover sweatshirt?

The French Terry Sweatshirt The reason that I love this sweatshirt so much is that it actually looks like I put effort into my outfit, even if I really didn’t. The French terry is soft but not sloppy, with a slightly higher collar and thick cuffs. It comes in just two colors: Vintage White and Black. Either looks great with jeans and a pair of flats. Buy on Mott & Bow $ 79

Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt With a streamlined design and many, many colors to choose from, you really can’t go wrong with this Uniqlo sweatshirt. The relaxed fit gives this a vintage feel. Plus, it’s unisex. Buy on Uniqlo $ 20

The ReNew Plush Fleece Sweatshirt This fleece sweatshirt is as fuzzy on the outside as it is on the inside. It comes in a handful of colors and will help keep you warm and cozy without looking frumpy. It’s machine-washable and has relaxed cuffs to keep your arms free. Buy on Everlane $ 48

Lightweight Double Slub Sweatshirt "Double slub" may be an unfamiliar term to some. It refers to the soft, textured cotton that wraps the outside of this sweatshirt. Inside is soft, brushed micro-jersey that helps keep you warm but not stuffy. Buy on Buck Mason $ 72

