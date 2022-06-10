The Best Dad Hats to Wear This Summer for You (Or Your Dad)

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For an embarrassingly long period of time, I had a bowl cut. I don’t want to point fingers at who was cutting my hair despite clearly being asleep at the wheel because for the most part I just let it happen. Outside of the brief time when the Justin Bieber haircut saw a boom in popularity, the most important fashion item to have with me was a good hat. Even now after having improved my haircut significantly, a hat can help take any casual outfit up to the next level with relative ease. This is particularly the case with dad hats which have seen a major boost in popularity over the last few years.

A dad hat is essentially a baseball cap but with the classic curved brim and no significant support underneath the front panel. These hats are loose and comfortable but get more creative with the minimalist logos and color schemes to add a touch of flavor. Dad hats have also expanded from just focusing on a sports team to now or designs from all over the place. Some dad hats have no logo at all and just serve as a clean accessory to a casual look. If you are looking for a dad hat to up your own style, check out the list below for some of the best options on the market.

Huckberry X Coors Banquet Canvas Snapback When it comes to dad hats, there are few options as fitting as a cap with a beer logo on the front. The Huckberry X Coors Banquet Canvas Snapback is just about as classic a dad hat as there is. The hat is made of tan canvas and has the old-school Coors logo on a patch on the front. The hat looks exactly like something you could have pulled out of your own dad’s garage that he bought sometime in the 80s, which makes it just about perfect to be wearing now. The hat is part of an exclusive collaboration between Coors and Huckberry, so you won’t be able to buy it anywhere else. Buy at Huckberry $ 30

Nike New York Knicks Heritage86 If you are looking for something a bit sportier, the Nike New York Knicks Heritage86 hat is perfect. The hat has simplistic text across the front and the classic blue and orange color scheme of the Knicks to match. Made out of durable cotton twill, the hat will stand up to long days outside without wearing it out. Furthermore, since the Knicks haven’t truly been good since the 80s, the hat perfectly fits the vintage aesthetic that you will be looking for when buying a quality dad hat. Buy at Nike $ 28

Urban Outfitters Malibu Washed Dad Hat For a more modern twist, moving away from beer brands and basketball teams might be necessary. The Urban Outfitters Malibu Washed Dad Hat is perfect for a new take on the old classic. Made with a light pink color and with Malibu stitched on in script across the front, the simple look makes a big splash in comparison to some of the more classic dad hats available. It does however keep the same adjustable strap on the back so this size should be able to hit all types of heads easily. Buy at UrbanOutfitters $ 35

Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Cotton Chino Ball Cap If you want some variety in your options, the Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Cotton Chino Ball Cap is the choice for you. With nine unique color schemes in a classic 80s pastel style, this hat is perfect for both casual outfits as well as more modern, trendy looks. The hat comes with the minimalist yet stylish Ralph Lauren logo of the polo player in a stand-out color in comparison to the rest of the cap. If you want even more from the hat, Ralph Lauren has options with stitched-on flowers or pinstripe designs available as well. Buy at Macy's $ 45

'47 Brooklyn Dodgers MLB Clean Up Adjustable Hat For something so classic it might have been worn by your grandad, the ‘47 Brand Brooklyn Dodgers MLB Clean Up Adjustable Hat is the clear choice to get. An old-school sports hat from a team that no longer plays in Brooklyn would be a great addition to your collection no matter where you live. What makes the hat even better is that the Brooklyn logo happens to be one of the best baseball logos ever made. The Dodger blue is slightly faded and the adjustable strap-back helps this hat fit perfectly. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Old Navy MTV Gender-Neutral Baseball Cap If you want the same throwback feeling but are looking for something outside of sports, the Old Navy MTV Gender-Neutral Baseball Cap is a great choice. With the old-school MTV logo on the front, the hat is reminiscent of a time when dad hats were just regular baseball hats and MTV still played music videos on its channel. The hat also has an adjustable strap so it truly is one size fits all. The dad hat is the perfect choice for anyone who wants that healthy dose of pop culture nostalgia. Buy at Old Navy $ 10

Adidas Relaxed Strap-Back Hat For a more understated look, choosing something with a more neutral color palette and logo is the right call. The Adidas Relaxed Strap-Back Hat is a clean and minimalist hat that comes in a classic black style with the classic Adidas logo on the front. The hat also features the Adidas logo on the back of the hat for those that want to throw on that hat backward. Made of washed canvas, the hat is built to stand up to the Sun and sweat, so you will be able to wear it for years to come. Buy at adidas $ 26

Huckberry Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Cap Now, if you want something completely neutral, the Huckberry Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Cap is the right option. In addition to having no logo, the hat comes in four different colors so you can choose the style that best suits your taste. Furthermore, the hat has a waxed coating so it will stand up completely to the elements including the rain. The adjustable strap is also made of leather for a bit of a classier feel to the entire hat. This is a dad hat, but it isn’t your dad’s dad hat. Buy at Huckberry $ 44

