This Deet-Free Mosquito Spray Keeps Bugs From Eating Me Up

Scouting Report: This DEET-Free mosquito repellent doesn't just smell good, it keeps mosquitoes away from me while I'm outside doing what I love.

If you’re ever trying to relax in your backyard on a blistering summer’s day, you know that the last thing you need is to be bothered by mosquitoes. More than heat mosquitoes have ruined my day more times than I care to count. There’s something about the sound they make when buzzing up close to your ear and that uniquely maddening itching sensation they cause that makes them intolerable.

The problem is that I’ve found most bug sprays to be only marginally less uncomfortable than just dealing with the bugs in the first place. Most of the brands I’ve tried are too oily, smell terrible or rely on a disconcertingly high quantity of deet for me to want to use regularly. This is where the lemongrass-based mosquito and insect repellant spray comes in. Protector mosquito and insect spray is the best way to ward off biting insects I’ve ever come across. A combination of essential oils initially didn’t seem like it would offer the strongest protection, but after taking it with me on backpacking trips and marveling at its ability to protect me from gnats at the beach, I’m convinced.

Protector Mosquito and Insect Spray

Aside from being downright effective, perhaps the best part of this spray is that it doesn’t feel greasy when applied, and it smells like a candle I might find in the bathroom of a fancy hotel.The spray goes on and dries unobtrusively on my skin. I didn’t know that bug spray could do that. And while I haven’t always been keen on scented bug sprays, the truth is that they’re all unavoidably odorous, even those advertised as having no scent, and lemongrass is perhaps the most inoffensive and widely pleasing smell on earth.

I’ve given bottles of this spray to family members with young children who are cautious to use deet-based sprays on their kids. If your dog is prone to bug bites when out walking, the spray is even safe to use on them, too. Over the summer this bug spray has earned a spot next to my wallet, keys and phone on the list of items I never leave the house without.

