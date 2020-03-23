The Best Desks to Be the Most Productive as You Work from Home

I don’t normally work from home, but after having to for weeks during everything going on right now, I had to figure out a quick setup for a home office. I have a second bedroom in my apartment, but that’s been co-opted by my boyfriend and his gaming PC (relationships are about compromise, people) and a standing wardrobe. That meant I had to get creative with what I opted for when it came to a desk. I went for one that fits into my decor choices and easily blends into the rest of my living room. There are so many desk choices, but we’ve rounded up some great options to add to your home that’ll maybe even help you enjoy getting work done.

FOR THE RIGHT AESTHETIC

Alaterre Hairpin Live Edge Wood with Metal Console Table This is the table/desk that I finally decided on when looking for the right one to use while working from home. It fits into our living room decor, so even when I eventually go to the office, it can work as a console table. Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond $ 208

FOR THOSE CONCERNED ABOUT BACK PAIN

VIVO Black Height Adjustable 36 inch Stand up Desk Converter Back pain from sitting at a desk is real, so maybe it’s time to invest in a standing desk. Something like this one, which can switch from tabletop mode to standing with barely any effort is great. Buy on Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EXTRA SUPPORT

SHW 55-Inch Large Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk If you want something that gives you the versatility of a standing desk with a little more space, grab this one. It’s electric (boogie woogie woogie) so it can be adjusted to whatever height you need at the touch of a button. Buy on Amazon $ 380 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MORE STORAGE

Nathan James Telos Home Office Computer Desk with Drawer This simple desk gives you great lines while also providing a built-in drawer for storing things like extra keyboards, papers, supplies, and more. Buy on Amazon $ 153 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A WORK FROM HOME COMMAND CENTER

Marcum Solid Wood L-Shape Desk The classic L-shaped desk is the perfect at-home command center for everything you need to do. There’s space to spread out and room to slide a file cabinet underneath for extra storage. Buy on Wayfair $ 260 Free Shipping

FOR THOSE WITH LIMITED SPACE

Ladder Shelf Desk Not only does this double as a bookshelf, it takes up the same amount of space as a normal bookshelf would. It leans against the wall with two shelves for books and tchotchkes, plush a cubby to store your work necessities. Buy on West Elm $ 223 Free Shipping

FOR A SUSTAINABLE OPTION

Eave Desk Dims makes some of the coolest furniture out there and the Eave desk is no different. It’s made to be a table/desk hybrid to fit into any room. It’s made from sustainably-harvested wood and only takes 5-7 minutes to put together. Buy on Dims $ 795 Free Shipping

