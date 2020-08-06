These Desktop Whiteboards Will Help Keep You Focused, No Matter Where Your Desk Is

Having a place on your desk to jot down notes or write out a to-do list may be more important now than ever. Staying on task while working can be a struggle, but having a whiteboard right in front of you can help keep you focused. While sticky notes and computer apps can help, why not get something that you can keep right on your desk without much effort? A desktop whiteboard could be a game changer for those of us that need a little extra help keeping everything organized.

Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Pad This is the whiteboard that sits on my desk, ready for action. It has a drawer for extra markers, a well for pens, and it is the perfect size to fit between my keyboard and monitor. It wipes clean easily and helps keep to-do lists right in front of me. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping

Slope Desktop Whiteboard Scouted contributor Steven John loves this sleek whiteboard. “I’ve also found it’s a great place to rest a document, book, or magazine when I’m reading rather than writing,” Steven says, “while the slot along the back can keep a phone at a perfect angle for viewing the screen or being viewed during a FaceTime, Skype, or Zoom session.” Buy on FluidStance $ 59

Nøk and Cranny Desktop Glass Dry Erase Whiteboard If you need some more desktop storage, this whiteboard has a hidden drawer that can fit all of your bits and bobs. It’s made from non-absorbent glass and sustainable bamboo for a sleek, minimalist design. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

mcSquares Stickies Dry-Erase Sticky Notes These may not exactly be a desktop whiteboard, but if you’re looking for the perfect thing to jot down notes on, get these reusable memo notes. They stick to practically any surface using micro-suction technology, so unlike actual Post-Its, these will stay put no matter how many times you move them. Buy on Amazon $ 20

VIVO Freestanding Glass Desktop Dry Erase Board This whiteboard is large and in charge. It can act as a partition between you and your desk mate, but will do just as well off to the side to jot reminders or tasks for the day. The supportive base has a nook for markers or erasers, so everything you need is right at your fingertips. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping

