Up Your Sweater Game With These Unique Crewnecks

A few weeks ago, as sweater weather came on in full force, I opened up my sweater drawer to a little October surprise. While I have accrued a decent amount of sweaters in my lifetime, I found that a majority of them were standard, plain, cashmere (or cashmere-esque) crew neck sweaters—each a different neutral-ish color. Since I don’t have a capsule wardrobe (a la Steve Jobs, as my editor recently explained to me) I was a little disappointed in myself and in my sweater game. If you’re in a similar situation, feeling like your sweaters are a little boring, a little too identical, don’t worry. I’ve since upgraded to a few unique pieces—each one with details that helps differentiate them, while maintaining their lovely, basic nature.

Felted Merino Rib Knit Crew This isn’t cashmere, but it sure looks like it. It’s felted Merino—the wool has been boiled so it is softer and a little denser. There is zero itchiness, I can confirm, and I love the vertical stripes in the knit. It’s a little different, a little edgy, but not too much. Just the right amount. Right now, it comes in light marine, dark mallard, and charcoal. Buy on Everlane $ 98

Hardtack Sweater This is just a normal crewneck, you say? Maybe at first glance, but look at those sheepskin elbow pads, baby! The material is yak wool, so again, it’s not cashmere, but look—this material is more durable, offers more heat retention, and is sourced responsibly. The neck and cuffs are ribbed with double thickness, and there is a speckled design that runs throughout the knit. Buy on Taylor Stitch $ 248

Cozy Knit Sweater This sweater is shockingly simple — you will run to the other room and exclaim about how freakin’ soft it is. The collar is ribbed, there is detailed stitching across the body and on the shoulders, and the fit is relaxed. I’d wear this sweater every day if I could. Buy on Richer Poorer $ 72

Mariner Sweater I want to be able to rock a sweater like Chris Evans’s in Knives Out, but look, we can’t all be Chris Evans. This sweater is the toned down version, perfect for you and me. It’s made of 100% Shetland Wool, is not scratchy, and has a unique cable knit front. It can be dressed up or down and will keep you warm and cozy no matter where you go. Buy on Bespoke Post $ 70

