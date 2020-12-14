There Are Lots of Great Sex Toys — These Are the Best

A stainless-steel butt plug is a toy unlike any other, and nJoy’s Pure Plug is the best of the best. It’s as sexy to use as it is to behold, with a mirrored surface, teardrop bulb, and retro-future tapered loop. It feels smooth and weighty in the hand and even more so in other body parts. And it’s available in sizes for everyone, ranging from the very beginner-friendly small to the crowd-pleasing medium to the more substantial large. (For the ambitious, the Pure Plug 2.0 is larger still and weighs 1.3 pounds.)

Run it under cool or warm (not hot) water before using it for temperature play, and pair it with a ton of your favorite lube. Because it’s stainless steel, it’s extremely easy to take care of and to keep in pristine condition for years to come.