These Are Our Favorite Disposable Face Masks

There have been a lot of great masks we’ve tried since this all started, but one of the tried and true methods are disposable masks. Not only is using one a great way to ensure you’re not always reusing masks, but they are also great for double masking, too. If you’re looking to stock up your disposable mask collection, we’ve rounded up some of the best ones you can buy from across the web.

SUDILO Disposable Face Masks: This pack of 50 is easy to grab on Amazon. They are built with a 3-layer fabric and are great for double masking, too.

SUDILO Disposable Face Masks Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Milan Disposable Face Masks: This pack of 30 are some of our favorites. Each matte black mask is made with a 4-ply construction, comes with an adjustable nose bridge, a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

Milan Disposable Face Mask Buy at evolvetogether $ 36

Vida Disposable KN95 Masks: Vida makes some of our favorite reusable masks and now some of our favorite disposable masks, too. Instead of just chucking these in the trash, Vida includes a return label so you can send your used masks back to them for recycling, thus minimizing waste.

Vida Disposable KN95 Masks Buy at Vida $ 38

Maskc Leopard Face Masks: If you want to express yourself but go disposable, fear not. Maskc makes disposable face coverings with fun designs, like this leopard print, that will help you stand out, while staying safe, too.

Maskc Leopard Face Masks Buy at Maskc $ 18

