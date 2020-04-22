Wear These Neck Scarves and Channel Your Inner Dr. Deborah Birx

With everything going on in the world, we’re being introduced to new faces that are helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those is Dr. Deborah Birx. When she takes the stage, she sports a plethora of patterned scarves draped over her shoulders or tied around her neck. Her collection of scarves has even inspired its own Instagram account. My coworker and her girlfriends are "obsessed with which one she will be wearing at each press conference," and are now looking into getting some for themselves and for their moms for mother's day. Wearing a neck scarf is a great way to add interest to a basic suit, a la Dr. Birx, and can even be used as a makeshift face mask if you’re in a pinch. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks for you to accessorize like the Coronavirus Response Coordinator does.

Echo New York Patchwork Painted Floral Square This bright and bold scarf is made from 100% silk and features assorted flowers and colors across the entire thing. Buy on Zappos $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ted Baker London Hallie Silk Square Scarf Add both floral and bold colors to your wardrobe with this silk scarf. It's easily tied around your neck or draped over your shoulders. Buy on Nordstrom $ 71 Free Shipping

Kate Spade Radiating Spade Square Silk Scarf Kate Spade’s classic spade shape is done in different shades of purple for a simple pop of color you can add to any outfit. Buy on Nordstrom $ 35 Free Shipping

Square Silk Scarf Go fully wild with this “leopard print” scarf. It features bright blue and pink flowers and bold yellow leopards. Buy on J.Crew $ 45 Free Shipping

Leepo Violy Silk Scarf If you want true leopard print, grab this option. The darker color palette and added floral center means you can wear this scarf no matter the season. Buy on AllSaints $ 75

Women's Large Square Floral Print Silk Scarf Drape this green scarf over any outfit for a pop of color. This 100% silk option features an abstract line drawing of leaves and flowers for a springtime look. Buy on Target $ 17

