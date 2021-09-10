8 Dressy Masks for Work, Cocktail Hour, and More

Real talk time: While wearing any face mask is important and clearly better than nothing at all, sometimes you want to get a little fancy. Like, the tie-dye mask that’s in your daily rotation probably isn’t the look you’re after for fancy cocktail parties or that big work presentation you have coming up. (Although if it is, more power to you.)

That’s where dressy masks come in. These masks offer the protection you need to stay safe during a global pandemic while still complementing your more elegant attire. And, while you can wear them for regular use, they’re more something you whip out on special occasions.

Need a dressy mask or two in your life? Same, same. These chic and stylish options are just right for life’s more formal moments.

Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering There’s nothing like the feeling of silk against your skin and—bonus—it looks dressy, too. Slip’s reusable face mask is crafted with a mulberry silk outer layer and an inner cotton lining for a comfy-yet-fancy look. An adjustable nose wire and ear straps help you get that just-right fit. Choose from colors like pink, black, and rose gold for the perfect look. Shop at Nordstrom $

Sunny Shop By Park Pearl Stud Face Mask When it comes to dressy masks, your face covering can either blend in with your outfit or become a statement all its own. This pearl-encrusted mask definitely falls into the latter camp. An Etsy bestseller, the mask features a lightweight double-layered face cover with a filter insert pocket, just in case you want extra protection. Adjustable ear loops help you get a secure fit. Shop at Etsy $

Jaanuu Face Mask Sleek, stylish, and available in a range of colors to match every dress and suit, Jaanuu masks have built up a cult following for a reason. They’re crafted from the same material as the company’s popular medical scrubs, which are infused with antimicrobial technology to keep your face covering as clean as possible. Made of rayon, nylon, and spandex, these moisture-wicking masks are made to last through repeat use. Keep these handy for weddings, parties, the office, and more. Shop at Jaanuu $

Vida KN95 Face Mask Prefer your dressy mask to be disposable? Vida has sleek KN95 masks in goes-with-everything black, along with a pretty coral, cool cyan, and classic white, so you can match your mask to your outfit. Each mask is made from several layers of cotton and polypropylene and—this is a nice eco-conscious perk—every order contains a prepaid label so you can return your used masks for recycling. Shop at Vida $

Katie May Provocateur Face Mask Sure, this mask is a little too sultry for most offices, but it’s perfect for an evening out on the town. The mask—which comes in black and nude or white and nude—is made of three layers to max out your protection. Adjustable straps easily slip over your head, saving your ears from potential soreness in the process. Shop at Revolve $

Maskc KN95 Masks Maskc has built up a celebrity following with its KN95 masks—everyone from Hilary Duff to Rihanna has been spotted in them. The masks feel buttery soft against your face and have gentle ear loops that won’t leave you sore after a full day of work. They also come in a range of colors, from earthy tones when you want your mask to blend in to a classic solid black. Shop at Maskc $

Rag & Bone Satin Face Mask This three-pack of masks from Rag & Bone has all your dressy mask needs covered. It features three colors—olive, pink, and black—so you can mix and match depending on your look. Each mask has a soft cotton lining, boxy tailoring around the chin, and adjustable elastic straps to help you get a snug fit. There’s even an included pouch to store your masks in when they’re off-duty. Shop at Rag & Bone $

Private Stock Labs Petite KN95 Masks Got a narrow face? Private Stock Labs has the perfect mask for you. The company’s petite face masks have a more slim fit, so you can feel secure that you’re protected while you mingle with clients or circulate during cocktail hour. Made from five different layers, these non-woven masks are also liquid-resistant, just in case you get caught in the rain. Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue $

