You Shouldn’t Use Dryer Sheets, According to a Laundry Pro

Laundry is definitely not my forte. Thankfully, I live in New York, and even better, near an amazing laundromat: Celsious, which was founded by two sisters, Corinna and Theresa Williams. Not only does Celsious have the most energy-efficient washer and dryers and eco-friendly detergent and a friendly staff, they also used to have cold brew and kombucha on tap, before the pandemic started.

Ever since I started going to Celsious, I started to wonder about other laundry methods—the eco-conscious swaps they make seemed not only simple to execute, but didn’t leave me feeling like I was missing out on anything. In fact, my clothes felt cleaner. So, I reached out to Corinna to see if she had any swaps she could recommend, to make laundry at home a little more sustainable.

“When we first found out about dryer sheets, we weren’t sure what they were,” Corinna told me, laughing. “It turns out, they are actually filled with harmful ingredients that are known carcinogens and neurotoxins. All of these toxins are part of fabric softener and are released in the dryer.”

Crap. My Mom used dryer sheets my entire life, I thought.

“But there’s actually a way to achieve this softening effect without chemicals,” Corrina told me. “These Woolzies Dryer Balls are our favorite, so much so that we started selling them.” “They are made out of 100% New Zealand wool, are the perfect size—we like how nice and round they are—and are perfectly felted so they actually can last a long time and can withstand good wash without falling apart.”

Woolzies Wool Dryer Balls Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

“They work by essentially pummeling the laundry in the dryer and as a result, that softens the fabric.” She continued, “They are also great for fluffy items that are filled with down feathers—the pummeling will fluff them up and make sure that everything gets dried equally. The dryer balls also optimize airflow by ensuring that everything in the dryer gets separated so you actually get a better, more even, and faster dry.”

Corinna had one more trick. “If you want a scent, you can add a couple of drops of your favorite essential oil to them, and your laundry will smell that way, too.”

The next time I went into Celsious, Corrina gave me the dryer ball treatment. My clothes came out softer, and it was nice knowing there weren’t carcinogens stuck to them either.

I told my mom, AKA the other laundry expert in my life, and she made the switch. She loves the dryer balls and told me she wished she knew about them sooner.

