Drown Out The World With These Earplugs

Construction noise is just a thing we have to learn to deal with. So is our partner’s snoring (not saying that mine does, I’m probably the one). But we’re allowed to try to make our lives easier, especially now, with little hacks. One of those is ear plugs. Ear plugs these days are really, shockingly comfortable and come with a variety of features to help you get the most bang for your buck, without hearing the bang. To help you out, we’ve picked out some of our favorite ear plugs, so no matter if you need them because of that annoying jackhammer outside, or you just feel like tuning it all out, you’ll be all set.

FOR ONES YOUR EARS WILL LOVE

The Ear Buddy One of the things I hate most about earplugs is they are constantly falling out. These never do. They hug your ear without producing any earaches or discomfort, in fact, you’ll hardly notice they’re there. They reduce noise for up to 32 decibels, so unless your partner is snoring louder than that, you should be all set. Buy on Amazon $ 18

FOR COMFORTABLE EARPLUGS

Mack’s Ultra Soft Earplugs These earplugs are made with comfy cush comfort foam, that conform to your ear canal to provide an ultra comfortable seal to keep out sound. Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR WATERPROOF EARPLUGS

ANBOW Waterproof Earplugs These earplugs are waterproof and great for if you’re a swimmer. Plus, they’re reusable, so no need to buy a pack of fifty. This three-pack should have you covered. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SIDE SLEEPERS

Kuyax Earplugs As a side sleeper, I can personally vouch for these earplugs. They don’t stick out, so I don’t have to worry about it crawling up my ear and never returning. Instead, I can rest easy, and I can’t hear a thing. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A LOT OF EARPLUGS

Mpow Earplugs These one’s come in a pack of 60, which is 10 more than they usually come in. If you’re blowing through earplugs left and right, or constantly losing them, these are the ones you should go with. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

