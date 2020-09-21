Life Is Too Short to Hate Your Shower Head. Now’s the Perfect Time to Replace It.

No one should have to deal with a shitty shower head, plain and simple. No matter if you live in a rented apartment, you panic-bought a new home during the pandemic, or you’ve been putting off that renovation for years, shower heads can truly make or break a bathroom. I was used to settling for whatever was attached to the wall until I found out just how easy it is to change out a shower head. Now, I have my perfect luxurious shower experience in my own home and it’s about time for you to have it too.

I’ve always adored rain shower heads. It’s not that a rain shower head drastically changes anything compared to a regular shower head — you still get wet. But there’s this luxury experience you get standing under one, a feeling I thought that was reserved for stays at 3-star hotels or after an expensive home renovation. But, this apartment-friendly rain shower head allowed me to have that experience at home with a few turns of the wrist. And I will shout it from the rooftops that you should 100% replace your shower head as soon as possible.

Now is the perfect time to take on a simple but satisfying home project. My shower head was easily installed by unscrewing the existing shower head, adding the extender, then putting on the head. It took all of 20 minutes and now, my shower is an oasis that I have made multiple excuses over the last week to experience.

Self-care is important, especially now, so why not start with your shower? Maybe you’re not a rain shower kind of person — you’ve got plenty of options that require practically no time and zero plumbing skills to pull off. And in the end, you’ll find taking a shower to be even more relaxing than you thought possible.

12 Inch High Pressure Showerhead with 11 Inch Arm Buy on Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.