Show Your Election Support the Best ‘Vote’ Merch from Etsy, Madewell, and More

If you’re reading this, I don’t think I need to tell you that this election is unbelievably important. There has never been a better time to vote, to make your voice heard, and to make a choice about the future of this country. For those around you that need some less subtle motivation, a T-shirt, a bag, or even a face mask to remind anyone and everyone to freakin’ vote may be necessary. Wear your merch proudly and show that you care enough about the country to choose a side.

VOTE Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket What’s 2020 without a VOTE face mask? This one is lined and comes in either black or bright cobalt blue. Buy on Etsy $ 15

2020 Election Shirt Inspired by the classic "Thank You Have a Nice Day" bags, this T-shirt is one that can easily be added to any wardrobe. Buy on Etsy $ 22

Vote Graphic Unisex Tee This T-shirt gives back. Madewell is donating 100% of the proceeds from these shirts (through November 3, 2020) to the American Civil Liberties Union. Buy on Madewell $ 40

Callie Limited Edition Vote Boot Naturalizer partnered with The Outrage and nonpartisan, nonprofit organization She Should Run on these limited edition boots. They have a side-zipper for easy on-and-off and a lug heel for stability. Buy on Naturalizer $ 150

Vote Travel Mug While waiting in line for the polls (if that’s your thing this year), you’re gonna need some coffee. This insulated travel mug is perfect for staying caffeinated while you uphold your civil liberties. Buy on Anthropologie $ 26

Levi’s x Vote Longsleeve Relaxed Tee Shirt Levi’s teamed up with Rock the Vote to make sure everyone and anyone is registered. This long-sleeved shirt is all about togetherness when it comes to casting your vote. Buy on Levi's $ 35

