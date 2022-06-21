The Best Electric Scooters for Commuters and Adventurers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With gas prices at insane levels and the warm summer weather coming through, it is really time to begin thinking of new ways to get around town besides a car. For short commutes to work, breezy rides through the city or even just a fun ride through a local park, electric scooters are a great option for anyone looking to reduce the time they spend stuck in a car, bus or train. However, with so many different types of electric scooters on the market, finding the one that best fits your needs can be daunting .

A good electric scooter needs to have enough power in the motor to climb up slight inclines and accelerate quickly. Additionally, you should opt for a scooter that has at least 10 miles of range per charge—though many higher end models will have a range closer to 20 miles per charge, which is ideal. Obviously, if you plan on using the electric scooter for commuting, being able to properly fold and store the bike should also be taken into consideration. Check out our list below to see the best electric scooters that you can buy right now.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 One of the most recognizable brands when it comes to unique commuter devices (cough cough), Segway is now one of the industry leaders for electric scooters. The Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 is a powerful scooter built to handle daily commutes and speeding around through the city. With a 15.5 mile range and 15.5 mph top speed, the scooter is quick and capable of making the back and forth journey somewhere without dying on you. Furthermore, the scooter is capable of steadily climbing up 10 percent inlines without stalling out which is huge for anyone living in a hilly area. Buy at Segway $ 650

Unagi Model One E350 Ultralight Foldable Electric Scooter Perhaps the most modern and stylish scooter on the list, the Unagi Model One E350 Ultralight Foldable Electric Scooter is absolutely gorgeous. Made of magnesium parts instead of aluminum or stainless steel, the Unagi is one of the lightest models on the market at just 26 pounds. Despite the light weight, it can still travel 15 miles on a single charge and can hold up to 220 pounds on its frame and still ride. One of the most unique features on the Unagi Model One is the puncture-proof rubber tires that have free-flowing air pockets surrounding the wheels to act as natural shocks and suspension. Buy at Best Buy $ 690

The Levy Electric Scooter The Levy Electric Scooter is one of the most well-rounded options on the market. The scooter has a max speed of 18 mph and a max range of 10 miles. However, to make up to the slightly shorter battery life, Levy provides you with an additional battery that can be independently charged and swapped out easily to double its range. The scooter is foldable and lightweight, though one of the most interesting features that Levy offers is the ability to choose between a tubed, tubeless or solid rubber tire. So, no matter what your needs and preferences are, the Levy scooter will have whatever tires you want. Buy at Walmart $ 530

GoTrax Elite Commuting Electric Scooter One of the best options for range per charge, the GoTrax Elite Commuting Electric Scooter is specifically designed for longer travel. With an 18 mile range per charge, the GoTrax Scooter can take you farther with a single battery than many others can. Furthermore, the scooter also has an LED front light so you can safely ride at night. The GoTrax also has a dual-braking system which allows you to ensure swift stops on the scooter even when you are going at a high speed. The scooter is completely foldable and has a small display for your speed and battery power. Buy at Target $ 450

Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooter If you are looking for a quick and affordable electric scooter for smaller adventures, the Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooter is the perfect option. With a range of just 11 miles per charge, the main reason to buy a Swagtron is for the light frame and top speed of 18 mph. Additionally, the electric scooter has honeycomb airless tires so you’ll never have to worry about pops or leaks. The foldable scooter is also close to being the most portable model as well with a length of just 41.5 inches. Buy at Amazon $ 380 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Razor C25 Electric Scooter While Razor may still hold a nostalgic place in your heart from their classic push scooters, the company has a number of high-quality electric options as well. This includes the Razor C25 Electric Scooter. The Razor C25 has a max range of 10 miles and a top speed of 15 mph, though its biggest advantage is the pneumatic tires. With a 12.5-inch front wheel and an 8.5-inch back wheel, the scooter is designed to take on uneven terrain and create a stable and smooth ride. Honestly though, it would be hard to say that despite all of its great features, the biggest selling point to me will always be having the Razor logo on the front just like the scooter I had when I was a kid. Buy at Amazon $ 424 Free Shipping | Free Returns

