Sit Up Straight With One of These Ergonomic Desk Chairs

I don’t know about you, but my work from home set up has been tough on my back. I got a Purple seat cushion and that helped a lot, but I’m ready to take things a step further and upgrade my chair. Getting an ergonomic office chair is a great solution to any back pain you might be having, or if you’ve just been having a hard time sitting still. To help you select the perfect chair for your home, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR A POP OF COLOR

Best Office Ergonomic Desk Chair You can’t adjust the armrests in this chair, but you can adjust the color. Desk chairs are awesome except for one thing: they always come in that black color. This chair, however, comes in a variety of different colors, and boasts a great ergonomic design. Buy on Amazon $ 63 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ONE WITH A MESH BACK

Flash Furniture Mid-Back Swivel Chair If you get hot when you’re sitting down, this 4-star rated chair is for you. One Amazon reviewer writes, “not only does the curved mesh back help me sit up straight, it allows for airflow so I don’t get all sweaty.” Win, win. Buy on Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ONE WITH A HEADREST

Duramont Ergonomic Office Chair Give your neck a break with this chair. It has a fully adjustable headrest so you can sit back and relax while getting a little work done, and the armrests are adjustable too. One Amazon reviewer writes “I nearly fell asleep when I sat down,” which just goes to show, it might lower your productivity a bit, but you deserve a break every now and again, and moreover, you deserve to be comfortable. Buy on Amazon $ 319 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EASY SET UP

SmugDesk Ergonomic Office Chair If you’re concerned about setting up your chair once it arrives, this one will ease your anxiety. It is so easy to set up that one Amazon reviewer writes “The instructions to assemble were so easy and clear that I had it together in less than 25 minutes.” Record time. Buy on Amazon $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

