While You’re Home Make It Smell Amazing With These Essential Oils

Essential oils are an excellent way to make everything in your life smell better. You can pop a drop or two in your laundry, a couple of drops in your lotion, rub some on your arms or temples, or just put some in an essential oil diffuser to get that scent all day long. But while there are plenty of great options out there to mix and match and create your own, picking out a few to start out with can be tricky. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite essential oils to make everything around you smell amazing and fresh.

FOR PEPPERMINT

Vitruvi Peppermint Essential Oil Distilled from whole, bright peppermint plants, this bright scent can make any space sweet and refreshing. It is a fresh and cooling scent housed in a sleek, UV protected dropper bottle that supposedly reduces headaches and improves blood circulation. Buy on Sephora $ 15 Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR JUNIPER BERRY

Juniper Berry Essential Oil This oil is great if you’re trying to bring a sense of calm to your life. Juniper berry is said to help with skin complexion. One Amazon reviewer swears by it, writing “I’ll never buy another scent again!” Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LAVENDER

Lavender Essential Oil Lavender is one of my favorite scents. It’s extremely relaxing and I personally use it to unwind before bed, or if I’m particularly stressed out for some reason. Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EUCALYPTUS

Eucalyptus Essential Oil An Amazon reviewer swears by this oil, saying “I drop it in my diffuser with a drop of vitamin E oil on my skin, and it’s absolutely the best. And the dark bottle ensures light won’t deplete the essential oils’ fragrance or potency.” Buy on Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BASIL

Citrus & Basil Essential Oil People swear by basil essential oil, claiming it improves mood, digestion, and alertness. I have friends who say they rub a couple of drops on their arms and feel more productive than ever during the workday. Buy on Target $ 7

FOR PALO SANTO

Palo Santo Essential Oil As some of you may know, I’m a huge proponent of palo santo. This oil allows you to mix and match palo santo with other scents, frankincense is a great option, for a calming, soothing aromatic. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

