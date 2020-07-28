These Face Mask Clips Eliminate Ear Pain and Ensure You Don’t Lose Your Mask

Face masks are the new norm. They are an accessory you can’t leave your house without, just like your wallet, keys, and in the summer, sunglasses. And while we’ve rounded up and recommended plenty of our favorite ones, I recently came across a way to improve my overall face mask wearing experience. One of the biggest issues I run into is I keep losing my face masks. Or, I take it off and have to put it in my pocket when I’m not wearing it. Another complaint is that the elastic hurts people's ears, giving them migraines if they wear it for too long. Thankfully, I recently discovered that face mask clips exist. You know those things you put on sunglasses so they hang on your neck when you’re not wearing them? They have those for face masks too. So you never have to lose a face mask or stuff one in your pocket again, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite face mask clips.

Shinkoda Face Mask Holder Clips: This ten pack of face mask clips is made of durable and lightweight material. They are easy to adjust with a four level hook and are compatible with most ear-loop face masks.

Shinkoda Face Mask Holder Clips Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Adjustable Face Mask Holder: This face mask holder looks exactly like a sunglass holder. It has a pull cord so you can tighten as you need to, and will ensure your face mask is never lost or misplaced.

Adjustable Face Mask Holder Buy on Etsy $ 6

Huaxu Face Mask Straps: Made of Polyester, these straps are comfortable and adjustable to fit on any head size. They allow your mask to hang off your neck or tighten around your head without wrapping around your ears.

Huaxu Face Mask Straps Buy on Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skeletonized Flexible Facemask Clips: These fun and colorful clips come in a pack of five. You can choose what color you’d like them to be — to match with your outfit or to just give a pop of color to your face mask.

Skeletonized Flexible Facemask Clips Buy on Etsy $ 4

