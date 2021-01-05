This Is The Only Face Mask That Doesn't Make Me Breakout

I’ve struggled with my skin ever since I was young. During my childhood that meant eczema, during my adolescence it meant acne, in my early adulthood it meant dermatitis, and in 2020, it means acne caused by my face mask (aka maskne). Or so I thought. My search for the perfect face mask hasn’t been easy. In March, when grocery stores and pharmacies were emptied out, I used anything from old scarves to a forgotten ski balaclava that lay at the bottom of my closet. When I was finally able to get my hands on some, I switched to the classic light blue surgical masks, and some of the many cloth ones that appeared on the market. But, what these masks had in common was that they were all terrible for my skin. The combination of sebum and stress made for the perfect environment for emerging acne, which appeared all over my cheeks, nose, and chin, something that hadn’t happened since I was in high school. It wasn’t until I found this 100% Mulberry silk mask that my “maskne” vanished.

This mask is made of the highest quality silk and is soft enough even for my extremely sensitive skin. Unlike other masks I’ve tried, the fit is excellent. It uses ear loops, but they have adjustable drawstrings. This way, the mask doesn’t tug on my ears, which minimizes irritation. The one downside (if you could call it that) is that it needs to be washed, but you should be washing your mask anyway. Thankfully, they are machine washable, so once a week, I put my mask in the washing machine on a cool, gentle setting and let it air dry afterwards. With proper care, this mask’s breathable material is gentler on my skin than any other I've tried, including cotton. And if you need any extra protection, they’ve got you covered there, too. The hypoallergenic mask is designed with a discreet pocket for optional filter inserts.

Best of all, the mask’s silky sheen elevates every outfit, even if that is just a pair of sweatpants I throw on for a quick grocery store run. I’m seriously considering buying one in each color (and they offer an amazing selection) so that I’m always protected in style. The best part is, when I’m not wearing my favorite mask, my face is clear as can be.

ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mask Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

