Running in This Face Mask Doesn’t Totally Suck

Because of quarantine, I’ve probably been working out more. Don’t worry: I’m probably (stress) eating more, too, and maybe that’s why I’ve tried to stay so active. One of my favorite things to do these days is to go running. But, these days, it’s a little more complicated than usual. One of my pet peeves when I’m running is when I run by someone who doesn’t pull a mask over their face. I get it, I do, running with a mask seems like it’d be annoying. Running in general to most is already annoying. But this mask makes being safe while running a lot easier, and more enjoyable for everyone.

I’ve been waiting for an athletic company to make a mask, and thankfully Adidas has come through and exceeded my expectations. This mask is made out of 93% polyester and 7% spandex, which makes it lightweight and breathable, the two most important qualities that a mask you’re running in should be. It has two layers of fabric, in accordance with CDC guidelines, and it is easily machine washable, in case you get it all sweaty. They come in a pack of three in case you ruin one, or two, and you can choose between having a black face mask or a bright blue one, which might be better for low visibility situations. But the best part of the mask, though, I think, is that it has a tight fit. This means there’s no flopping around when you’re running, and honestly, I barely even notice it.

With this mask, I feel better about running outside. And although running might seem like a time where you can get away without wearing a mask, you definitely should be wearing one. I recommend the Adidas mask, for any outdoor exercise activity, running included.

Adidas Face Mask Buy on adidas $ 16

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.