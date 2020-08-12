Problems with your Mask? These Accessories May Help

Now that you’ve found the perfect face mask after months of searching, you might’ve realized, there are some issues. For one, your mask might fog up your glasses every time. Or, you might have trouble keeping track of where your mask is. Alternatively, it might hurt your ears, or annoy your ears during long periods of wearing. Finally, you might want a little added protection depending on where you are. These are just some of the typical problems we’ve already experienced with any mask we wear. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up some solutions that solve those problems and then some.

Splaqua Anti-Fog Spray: I didn’t think I’d use an anti-fog spray, maybe ever, but this one is such an easy solution to such a common mask problem. “The liquid creates a strong, heavy duty coating to protect your glasses from fogging up, and with each application, the duration of anti-fog gets longer and longer.”

Art to Frames Face Shield: If you’re in need of some added protection, pairing your mask with a face shield is a good way to go. It’s sleek, easy to wash, and comes with acrylic glasses to fit over your own glasses.”

Huasku Mask Clips: Mask clips function the same way as sunglass holders, to help reduce ear pain and keep you from having to stuff your mask in your pocket. These ones are made of polyester and are adjustable.

Mask Keychain Pouch: If you’re always misplacing your mask, these mask keychain pouches are a great way to keep track. You never leave the house without your keys (hopefully!). Now, you’ll never leave without a mask either. Plus, you’ll always know where your mask is, so long as you keep this keychain accessory in sight.

