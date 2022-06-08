These Thirst-Quenching Face Masks Instantly Hydrate Parched Skin

A good hydrating face mask is an essential part of any skincare routine, whether you’re taking care of your skin after a long day at the office, or you just want to relax and unwind. With so many options on the market, it can be hard to know which ones are right for your skin type.

Some face masks focus on decreasing the signs of aging with their formulas, and others are chock full of hyaluronic acid and other soothing ingredients to encourage your face to stay hydrated and free of blemishes. To help you find the best hydrating face masks for you, we've dived through the internet and found a few options that stand out. We chose these products based on their natural ingredients, toxin-free sheets, and impactful formulas. Here are some of our favorites.

Got questions? We have answers.

What ingredients should I look for in hydrating face masks?

Everyone’s face is unique, so not every hydrating face mask will work for you, but common ingredients in hydrating face masks are shea butter, glycerin, vitamin E, and others. These ingredients are great for replenishing moisture in your face without making your skin oily. These masks work with the oils already in your face so that you don’t have to worry about your skin feeling stripped of its nutrients while also providing some much-needed moisture.

What kinds of hydrating face masks are out there?

Face masks can come in a variety of forms, and it can be hard to choose which one you’ll want to try. There are creams, gels, and even cloth masks soaked in the hydrating treatment. Whatever you’re looking for, and whatever you’re comfortable with, will help you decide which face mask is right for you.

With so many different face masks out there to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start looking for some treatment for your dry skin. However, no matter whether you like the kind of face mask you leave on overnight, or you enjoy using the cloth masks to give yourself a spa day, most hydrating face masks will work really well for you. One way to make sure that the masks will hydrate your face naturally without stripping the oils out of your skin. Face masks with ingredients like glycerin and shea butter are great for your face, though be sure to use them as directed. Using a hydrating face mask too much can affect its ability to work, so be sure to read the directions before using it. No matter what you’re looking for, using a hydrating face mask is a great way to treat yourself while also keeping your skin looking healthy, and with so many to choose from, the right one is out there waiting for you.

I Dew Care Disco Kitten Illuminating Peel Off Mask This peel-off mask is infused with three ingredients to improve the look of your skin, including rose water, ruby powder, and hyaluronic acid. It's made inside an 85 mL jar to give you plenty of product to apply to your face. The end result gently peels away the residue as you take it off of your face. It has a slightly unpleasant odor, but it leaves your face looking dewy.

Bliss Mighty Mashmellow Brightening Face Mask This formula is made with soft, soothing marshmallow root extract, which not only illuminates your skin but also helps visibly smooth uneven discoloration. The mask is also free from phthalates, parabens, and other ingredients that can irritate sensitive skin. It takes a while to see results, but it's easy to apply.

Ebanel Collagen Boosting Sheet Mask These sheet masks are made with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, vitamin E and C, edelweiss, tomato, collagen peptides, and purslane extracts to help boost the firmness and brightness of your skin. They help reduce blemishes and redness with their soothing formula. They're not very pliable, but they're made cruelty-free.

LA PURE Korean Hydrating Sheet Mask These Korean sheet masks are made of pure cotton and are completely free of parabens, so it won't irritate your skin. It contains a blend of enzymes, vitamins, and natural minerals that will deeply moisturize your face as it rejuvenates your skin. It's not ideal for oily skin, but it helps soothe inflamed blemishes.