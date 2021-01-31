The Best Face Masks You Can Easily Get on Amazon

It’s been almost a year since the pandemic took shape in the US and face masks are more important now than ever. Maybe you need to restock or maybe you just want to have some extras just in case. Either way, getting a pack of face masks quickly delivered to your door is something everyone should take advantage of. Now, the listings on Amazon may feel like the Wild Wild West, but hang in there. We’ve rounded up some of the best reviewed face masks on Amazon that you should consider adding to your arsenal.

Under Armour Adult Sports Mask: This breathable, comfortable face mask comes in multiple sizes (from X-Small up to XX-Large) and colors. It features three layers of protection: a spacer fabric that helps create an air pocket around your nose and mouth for better breathing, open-cell foam that’s breathable but helps keep moisture out, and the Iso-Chill layer that feels cool against your skin and has an antimicrobial treatment.

Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit: This is already one of Scouted Contributor Steven John’s favorite face masks and now you can get it on Amazon. These masks feature easily adjustable ear loops and an integrated filter pocket (you can purchase the filters separately).

ROSEWARDS 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mask: Scouted Contributor Jana Cholakovska swears by this 100% silk mask because they’re soft, breathable, and machine washable which is great for her sensitive skin. “It wasn’t until I found this 100% Mulberry silk mask that my “maskne” vanished.”

50 Pack Disposable Face Masks: If you’re more of a disposable mask kinda person, this 50 pack is great to keep right by the front door or in your car just in case. The ear loops are soft and easy to wear and the flexible nose keeps these secure to your face. These feature a triple-layer design as well.

Doset Cloth Washable Reusable Masks: This three-pack of masks comes in multiple different colorways so you can match them with any outfit. These washable masks feature adjustable ear loops, a flexible nose wire, and even a pocket to add a filter for extra protection.

