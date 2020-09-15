Zappos Sells Some Great Masks. Here Are Our Favorites

At this point, I have so many masks, I don’t know where to put them. I’m considering repurposing a tie rack and making it a mask rack, since who knows when I’ll wear a tie again? But even still, mask technology is improving on what seems like a daily basis and so I’m searching for the best face masks money can buy. Zappos, known for expansive offering of shoes and clothing from top brands, is a great place to shop if you’re looking to stock up on some face coverings. To help you sift through all they have to offer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Outdoor Research Mask: Scouted Contributor Steven John loves Outdoor Research’s mask, mainly because of the adjustable ear loops “Not only are the loops made from a smooth material with enough stretch to hold the mask firmly in place without pulling hard against your ears, but they are also adjustable thanks to a sliding toggle.”

Outdoor Research Mask Buy on Zappos $ 20

Steve Madden Combat Mask: Looking for a stylish black face mask that will go with any outfit? Steve Madden has you covered. This mask is made from 100% cotton and has an optional pocket for filters. Better yet, it comes with three filters to get you started.

Steve Madden Combat Mask Buy on Zappos $ 15

Cotopaxi Mask: Featuring accordion pleats for maximum coverage and a nose wire, this is a great mask to wear on a regular basis. Plus, it’s machine washable so you can make sure it’s clean, too.

Cotopaxi Mask Buy on Zappos $ 13

Brixton Reversible Face Mask: Reversible masks are like having two masks for the price of one! Just be sure to wash it before flipping to the other side. That’d be kinda gross.

Brixton Reversible Face Mask Buy on Zappos $ 13

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.