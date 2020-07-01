Breathe Easy in These Face Masks with Filters

Finding the right face mask can be trickier than it seems. There are face masks with nose clips, washable face masks, packs of bulk face masks, more breathable face masks, well, you get the idea. But the most important part of a face mask is that it blocks more particles from entering your mask. This is where a filter comes in. Think of a filter as another layer of fabric, blocking particles from entering your lungs. Unlike more and more layers though, a filter makes it easier to breathe, and will prevent overheating. You can use a lot of things for a filter, while HEPA filters are the most effective, coffee filters work well, too. To help you get a face mask with a filter, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites with filter pockets.

VIDA Face Mask: Vida makes some of our favorite face masks and you better believe they have filters. Each mask comes with a multilayer filter with three added layers of protection. They should be replaced every seven days, and you can buy replacement filters here.

Ministry of Supply Face Mask Kit: These face masks come with ten filter inserts, each one good for up to eight hours of use. Plus, every purchase is matched with a mask donation to frontline healthcare professionals. You can buy replacement filters here, too.

Alex + Nova Filtered Patterned Mask: This three pack of masks come in cute, minimalist patterns with an all-beige background. They come with a pack of six filters, as well.

SHOPMILKNTOAST Face Mask: This face mask comes in either black or white and has a pocket to insert a filter in. Each order comes with 5 filters to insert in the mask. They recommend you dispose of each filter after one use.

Aeropress coffee filters: If you’re looking for more filters, we recommend Aeropress filters. Put three into the filter pocket of your mask at once, and you should be all set.

