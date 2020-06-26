Get a Face Mask With a Nose Wire And It Will Stay Put

Something I’ve noticed about masks is that having them fit snugly on your face can be a little tricky. Your nose can just push the mask up, leaving the mask ill-fitting and you’ll find yourself breathing out of the sides of the mask, which is pretty annoying. Thankfully, some genius out there invented the nose wire, which wraps around your nose to both give the mask added security on your face and to help it fit more snugly. If you’re looking for a mask with a nosewire, we have some of our favorite picks to make your search a little easier.

Vida Mask Set: These Vida masks come in a pack of four. They come with a filter you should replace every seven days, as well as a hidden metal nose piece to keep the masks snug on your face.

Food52 Face Mask: Food52 makes masks in fun designs, but better yet, they won’t fall off your face unexpectedly. The straps themselves are secure, but they sport a nose wire inside to help keep the mask stable and secure.

Sanctuary Mask Pack: This five pack of masks has a summer vibe due to its floral decor. They have a nose wire, and you can hand wash them after a few uses.

Athleta Face Masks: Athleta face masks come in a pack of five. They are machine washable, have three layers of fabric, and of course, a nose clip to help keep your mask in place.

