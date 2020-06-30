A Definitive Guide to Reusable Face Masks for Every Situation

With state after state mandating that we all wear face coverings in public, it's never been more important than now to find one you like. The CDC continues to recommend face coverings and social distancing to fight the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, which means you should have a few face masks at your disposal. We've done a lot of research over the last couple of weeks to find the best ones for anyone looking to upgrade their face masks. Now, all that research is in one place. You can find masks here for all kinds of occasions and some of our favorites that the Scouted team uses on a daily basis. Stay safe!

Masks to Exercise In

Exercising with a mask on is easy if you find a mask that works for you. These are breathable, moisture-wicking, and will keep you and those around you safe while you work up a sweat.

Adidas Face Covers Buy on adidas $ 16

Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter Buy on Amazon $ 20

Stylish Masks

Chances are, you'll have somewhere to go where a plain ol' mask just won't do. These masks take a little more style into consideration, but will still keep you inline with CDC recommendations.

Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks Buy on Madewell $ 20

Face Coverings Buy on SummerSalt $ 32

5 Mask Pack Buy on Caraa $ 25

Our Favorite Masks

These are the masks that the Scouted team uses on a daily basis. They're comfortable, breathable, and should be part of your day-to-day life.

Adidas Face Mask Buy on adidas $ 16

Fabric Mask Set Buy on BAGGU $ 28

The Purple Face Mask Buy on Purple $ 20

Face Mask Packs

Wear a face mask like you would a pair of underwear. Having a few different options on hand is a great way to stay safe without having to re-use a dirty mask before you get a chance to properly clean it.

Everlane Face Masks Buy on Everlane $ 28

Vida Mask Set Buy on Vida $ 26

Amour Vert Face Mask Pack Buy on Amour Vert $ 50

Face Masks with Nose Clips

Nose clips can help keep your mask securely fitting to your face, as well as help with fogged lenses on glasses. Just pinch the metal piece to fit tightly to the bridge of your nose and you're good to go.

Food52 Face Mask Buy on Food52 $ 22

Sanctuary Mask Pack Buy on Sanctuary $ 28

Athleta Face Masks Buy on Athleta $ 30

Machine Washable Face Masks

A machine washable face mask can help you keep yourself clean and safe. Just toss these into your washing machine and hang to dry. When washing, make sure your mask is 100% dry before wearing it outside again.

Buck Mason Knit Bandana Mask Buy on Buck Mason $ 28

Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter Buy on Amazon $ 20

Outdoor Voices Face Mask Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 25

Face Masks with Ties

Give yourself and your ears a break. If you have a sensitivity to wearing elastic around your ears, these masks with soft ties that forgo the ears are your best options. Just tie them tightly behind your head.

Levi's Re-Usable Reversible Face Mask (Pack of 3) Buy on Amazon $ 15

Parachute Face Masks, Set of 5 Buy on Parachute $ 30

Amadi Tie-Back Reusable Face Masks, Set of 2 Buy on Anthropologie $ 20

5 Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask Buy on Lucky Brand $ 25

Face Masks on Etsy

If you don’t really know how to sew, buying a face mask online is your next best option. Plenty of brands are pivoting their businesses and creating masks that also donate masks to others in need. One of the biggest pivots has been on Etsy, where small businesses are using their skills to craft masks.

CodeBlueLeather Cotton Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 12

EssentiaSoapsStore Reusable Face Masks Buy on Etsy $ 6

MngrmCreateWorkshop Cotton 4-Layer Washable Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 19

Sundayritualdesign Men's Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 13

BKBTailors 100% Cotton Mask Buy on Etsy $ 9

Face Masks for Kids

Wrangling your kids to go someplace is a hassle, so don't make finding a kid-friendly face mask one too. These are some of the most comfortable masks, made just for kids' faces.

Children's Rainbow Face Coverings Buy on UncommonGoods $ 25

5 Masks Kids Pack Buy on Caraa $ 25

Kids 3 Masks Bundle Buy on Amour Vert $ 40

The Purple Face Mask 2-Pack Buy on Purple $ 20

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids Buy on Old Navy $ 13

Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask Buy on Food52 $ 22

