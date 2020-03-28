If You’re Breaking Out, or Drying Out, Try These Face Moisturizers

I don’t know about you, but being at home has led to a lot more dry skin, and as a result, a lot more breakouts. For a while, I was anti-face lotion. It always felt gross, like spreading globs of grease across my face. It clogged my pores and felt really heavy. Then I realized, I was using normal lotion on my face, and not specialized face lotion. Face lotion is made to help take care of the sensitive skin and easily clogged pores on your face. Most of all, it will feel better and make you feel moist and renewed, without that icky feeling. Here are some of our favorites.

FOR NORMAL TO DRY SKIN

Cerave Moisturizing Cream Cerave’s formula provides the long lasting hydration you need if you’re a little more lax with your moisturization routine. Just rub this on after a shower, or when you wake up, and bask in your radiant skin. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR NIGHT TIME MOISTURIZING

Night Cream by Olay This fragrance free night cream by Olay is great to correct deep wrinkles. It also, in my opinion, feels really nice to moisturize right before bed. That way, you don’t have to walk around covered in lotion. Instead, you can just wake up feeling fresh and renewed. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN OIL FREE OPTION

Neutrogena Oil Free Facial Moisturizer Neutrogena makes an excellent oil free moisturizer perfect for super sensitive skin. This won’t clog pores at all and is ultra gentle even on skin that is easily irritated. Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SUN PROTECTION

Aveeno Positively Radiant This is a two-in-one. It’s a moisturizer and a sunscreen. If you have fair skin and want to apply sunscreen everyday, now all you have to do is put on your moisturizer. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MAXIMUM MOISTURIZING

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer Cetaphil is the most moisturizing cream out there. Unlike the normal tubs of lotion, this face cream is way more lightweight so you can rub it on and not feel gross. It’ll exceed your moisturizing expectations, and then some. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

