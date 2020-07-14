These Face Shields Will Finally Help You Stop Touching Your Face

While face masks are the new normal, I think we can all use a little added protection. The CDC recommends wearing a face mask even if you do opt for a face shield; however, the shield offers up some pretty invaluable added protection. For starters, it really prohibits you from touching your face — something I personally just can’t stop doing. They are also fairly comfortable to wear, and really easy to clean: all you need is soap and water. If you’re on the hunt for a face shield, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up some great options.

OMK Reusable Face Shields: These face shields come in a pack of two, and protect your entire face: from your eyebrows to your chin. They are coated with anti-fog material and the elastic is soft and comfortable, so it won’t hurt your ears, even if you’re wearing it for a good long time.

OMK Reusable Face Shields Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Polaroid Face Shield: It might seem counterintuitive to say that a face shield is stylish, but somehow, someway, this one is. It has that classic, retro Polaroid branding on the band, a nice subtle curve on the visor, and better yet, one size fits all.

Polaroid Face Shield Buy on Bloomingdale's $ 35

ModaLoom Flippable Face Shield: A face shield that flips up sounds like it could be convenient. The band is skin friendly so it won’t irritate you, and the shield comes in two color options, either a blue or a turquoise.

ModaLoom Flippable Face Shield Buy on Etsy $ 10

ArtToFrames Face Shield: This is the face shield you’ll forget is there. The design is extremely sleek, and you can easily wash the mask, and replace it if need be. It also comes with some acrylic glasses that will fit over most eyeglasses to ensure no scuffs occur.

ArtToFrames Face Shield Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

