These Are the Best Face Washes for Each Skin Type, According to Dermatologists

Face wash plays a big role in maintaining our overall skin health. After all, not only does face wash help to rid the skin of dirt, dead skin cells, and other impurities that can damage our complexion, but they're also essential when it comes to managing a slew of dermatological disorders such as rosacea, dermatitis, and acne.

Of course, there are thousands of different types of face washes and cleansers on the market, which can make the selection a lot more complicated. To help un-complicate your search, we tasked three board-certified dermatologists to recommend some of the best face washes they recommend to their clients for each different skin type. Whether you're looking for a gentle formula for sensitive skin or an effective exfoliating face wash for congested pores, check out their are top picks below.

Best Face Wash For Acne-Prone and Oily Skin

Three Ships Refresh Papaya + Salicylic Acid Cleanser “This face wash contains papaya and salicylic acid, two ingredients that are tough on blemishes and breakouts,” says dermatologist and author, Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, MD. “That being said, this cleanser is a great choice for acne-prone skin, as well as those with allergies to synthetic foaming agents (SLS). However, because SLS is omitted from this product, keep in mind that it may not be as lathering as traditional foaming cleansers.” Buy at Target $ 26.49

Best Face Wash For Dry Skin

Cetaphil Gentle Cleanser “This drugstore-favorite face wash is gentle and effective at cleansing the day away,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD. “Because it includes vitamin B3, vitamin B5, and hydrating glycerin to support the skin barrier, this is a must for those with dry skin. At the same time, because it is gentle, this cleanser isn’t great for removing a full face of makeup. With this in mind, make sure you have a stronger wash on hand to ensure all traces of makeup are thoroughly removed.” Buy at Amazon $ 11.49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Best Face Wash For Sensitive Skin

Alastin Gentle Cleanser Buy at Amazon $ 58 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Best Face Wash For Mature Skin

Skinceuticals LHA Cleanser “This SkinCeuticals face wash is perfect for those with an eye on aging, as it contains lipo hydroxy acids (LHA) which decongests the pores without causing excessive dryness or irritation,” says board certified dermatologist, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, MD, FAAD. “This face wash also lathers well, and produces a clean skin surface and preps the skin for the rest of the regimen.” Buy at Dermstore $ 41

Best Face Wash For Normal and Combination Skin

SkinBetter Science Cleanser “This is one of the most well-tolerated cleansers for all skin types that features gentle exfoliation,” Dr. Skotnicki explains. “Enzyme and fruit acids lightly exfoliate, while still leaving skin hydrated and refreshed. It is also fragrance and alcohol free, and for the punch it packs, it is really gentle on the skin. Pro tip: this cleanser may cause excessive dryness if your skincare routine includes AHAs or retinol ingredients. To keep flaking at bay, you'll want to alternate it with a hydrating cleanser.” Buy at Amazon $ 50

Best Face Wash For Dull Skin

MELE Cleansing Gel “This cleansing gel gently cleanses and hydrates, while brightening and evening the skin tone in a formulation free of alcohol and mineral oil,” Dr. Hartman tells Scouted. “It also feels refreshing on the skin, and complements any skin care regimen aimed at treating hyperpigmentation.” Buy at Amazon $ 10

Best Micellar Water For All Skin Types