8 Fall Duvet Covers, Because Summer Is In the Rearview Mirror

Your duvet cover is a quick and easy way to show off your personality in the bedroom. You can instantly elevate your space with a new duvet cover while putting in much less money and effort than if you were to say, paint a wall or get a new nightstand. And, of course, your duvet cover is one of the first things that you see in the morning.

Here’s the thing: While it’s absolutely possible to sail through life with one duvet cover for the entire year, the bedding that worked for you in the summer technically isn’t going to fit in as well once the seasons change. Fall deserves a fall duvet cover, i.e. one that’s a little heavier and full of richer tones than the easy-breezy look you had going on in the spring and summer.

Ultimately, now is the time to upgrade your bedding with a fall duvet cover. It’ll keep you cozy as the weather cools and can even help get you in the right seasonal mindset. Check out these options to autumn-ize your bedroom.

Positano Linen Duvet Cover This linen duvet cover comes in a rich terracotta shade that looks just like the changing leaves. It’s perfect for the changing weather—the linen will keep you cool when it’s still warm out and warm on cooler evenings. This duvet cover is also incredibly soft and gets even more touchable with time. Shop at Serena and Lily $

Heathered Cashmere Duvet Cover If the name alone isn’t enough to make you want to cuddle up in bed, the buttery soft texture will. Brooklinen’s heathered cashmere cover is lightweight but warm, and has a strokably soft feel. Ties at the ends make it easy to secure your duvet in place. Choose a moody charcoal or muted cream shade for that perfect fall look. Shop at Brooklinen $

Rita Ora Antara Duvet Cover Designed by singer Rita Ora, this satin duvet cover feels so luxurious. It also allows you to get the same look and feel of a classic white cover while subtly bringing in interesting details, like a bird perched on a branch. The grey-and-white palette is a total mood. Shop at Next $

Stone Washed Linen Duvet Cover Fall is the time to slip into those perfectly broken-in jeans, and this duvet is giving off the same comfy vibe. Made of stonewashed linen, the duvet is breathable and warm to help you easily ride into cooler weather. The indigo chambray shade has the best worn-in feel, while looking effortlessly chic. Shop at The Citizenry $

Marimekko Pieni Letto Duvet Cover Want a duvet cover that makes a statement? Look no further. This cotton-percale cover features a bold, earthy Marimekko print in classic fall shades of brown and yellow, with fun pops of pink. The set comes with two pillow shams in the exact same splashy print. Shop at Nordstrom $

Hudson Park Collection Geo Duvet Cover Luxuriate in the feel of 500-thread count Pima cotton sateen with this crisp-looking cover. An embroidered trellis border in gold keeps the mostly-white set from being anything but basic. A nice perk: It’s wrinkle resistant, so no need to whip out your iron. Shop at Bloomingdale's $

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover You know that amazingly comfortable feeling you get from slipping into an old T-shirt? You can get it in a gorgeous duvet cover. Parachute’s brushed cotton cover is made in Portugal from 100% cotton for a smooth touch you’ll love wrapping yourself up in. Each duvet is piece-dyed for a two-toned effect—including this deep dusk shade that’ll bring cool fall evenings to mind. Shop at Parachute $

Organic Sateen Canopy Duvet Made of 100% organic cotton sateen, this duvet cover is super smooth to the touch. It also features a cool pattern that looks like newly-fallen leaves. Feel-good vibes alert: The 400-thread count cover is 100% organic and made from a fair trade-certified facility. Shop at West Elm $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.