Fitness Equipment Is Pricey: Score Big Discounts Right Now With These Amazon Prime Deals

Fitness is a lifelong commitment to your own well-being and health. No matter what your motivators are or current fitness level is, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is filled to the brim with some great deals to jump-start your wellness regimen. With the upcoming holiday season, these are great to give as gifts (even to yourself!) or for pre-burning off all those indulgent holiday treats. Save now, as Amazon Prime Early Access Sales ends October 12.

During this tw-day sale, everything from yoga mats to aerobic steps are on deep discount, so skip the gym fees and upgrade your home routine. Today’s workout starts with add-to-cart!

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill Down from $392 At 108 pounds, this is a lightweight, well-rated treadmill for under $350, but it also folds up compactly for convenient space saving. The speed adjusts up to 10 MPH, sufficient for even athletic types, and unlike many folding treadmills, the TR150 has an incline function, meaning you can get a gym-quality workout even while walking. Reviews say it works great for both tall and shorter folks, and it’s quiet while in use. Get your steps in—even in bad weather. Buy at Amazon $ 331 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike with Resistance ME-709 Down from $145 If a treadmill is not your speed, this easy-going recumbent bike is great for rehabilitation or beginners, and it’s on sale now for under $120. It has eight resistance levels so you can build up slowly, and a step-through design for ease on knees and back when mounting. Reviews note that it’s easy to assemble, and all-ages friendly. Buy at Amazon $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SuperMax Adjustable Weight Bench for Incline Workouts Down from $145 With 10,000 five-star ratings, this bench takes your home workout to the next level. Correct form is the most important part of exercising without injury, and a good bench will support that. With six backrest positions to target muscles from different angles, you can even do sit-ups or tricep dips on this multi-functional bench. It also folds up to fit under a bed when you need to store it. Buy at Amazon $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NordicTrack Adjustable Weights Down from $430 A one-and-done weight set: these variable dumbbells can be adjusted in weight from five to 50 pounds, replacing whole weight sets with one compact duo. The set works with Alexa, though some users report preferring to change the dial manually to adjust the weight. Reviews call them a game-changer for space economy in their home gyms. Buy at Amazon $ 365 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell Down from $33 If you are searching for a smaller weight set or want something uncomplicated, these five-star rated, soft-covered weights are now marked down enough to grab a few pairs. Amazon brand cast iron kettlebell weights are also marked down 25 percent off. Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

GoPong Rain or Shine Umbrella Flask 2 Pack Down from $12 If your idea of exercise is tailgating in the parking lot, or lifting cocktails at the golf course or ski cabin, we have you covered. Not from the rain though, since these incognito flasks only look like compact umbrellas, suitable to take anywhere – but actually hold your beverage of choice, discreetly. Rules be damned! Just check your car keys at the door. Buy at Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

