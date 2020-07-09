You’ll Never See a Fly Again With These Tools

I like to think I’m a pretty gentle person. People have said things about me like “He wouldn’t hurt a fly.” And that’s where they’re wrong. The other night, a fly flew into my wine glass, drowned itself, and if I wasn’t before, I’m now on a dedicated mission to rid all of the flies from my home, permanently. And so I’ve been doing some research on the best things to keep in your home to get rid of flies, so we can all live in our homes and drink our wine in peace.

There are a lot of different routes you could take on your fly killing journey, but it should without a doubt begin with this fly bag. It’s incredibly easy to use, just hang it up outside, fill it with water and the prepackaged fly food, and it will start to attract flies in no time. The bag is opaque so you can’t see all of the drowned flies, which is great because there will be a ton of them.

If any flies are able to make it past your flybag, this fly trap will catch them in no time. These sleek traps can go anywhere and are coated with an extra sticky adhesive to trap any fly in their path. It has no harmful chemicals and comes in a pack of 25, so they are easy to replace once they’ve done their job.

And sometimes, you just have to take matters into your own hands. That’s where the aptly named Executioner comes in. It’s shaped like a tennis racket and is electrified. Unlike a normal fly swatter where you really have to whack them, if you just get a fly caught in the electric strings, it’ll zap them into oblivion. There is no better feeling.

