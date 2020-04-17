The Best Gardening Gloves for Any Shade of Thumb

Right now, there’s nothing like digging into a fresh pile of dirt to plant your flowers or herbs. I grew up helping my mom the moment spring sprung. We’d shove our hands into gardening gloves and go to town. Nowadays, the most dirt I’m digging my hands into are the indoor plants I’ve accumulated. But, I still need the perfect pair of gloves to prevent dirt from sticking under my nails and cactus spines from pricking me. If you’re in need of a pair of gloves that will keep you safe and sound while gardening, we’ve rounded up the best ones.

FOR COMFORT

Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Working Gloves You may not think of comfort when you think of gardening gloves, but these breathable bamboo ones keep your hands clean and won’t make them sweaty. They fit close to your hand so you don’t lose any dexterity. Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping

FOR EXTRA PROTECTION

Rose Pruning Gloves for Men and Women Made from thorn-proof goats leather, these gloves will see you through even the prickliest of situations. The coverage goes up the arm to protect you from any injuries above your hands, as well. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

FOR AN ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION

Garden Genie Gloves Do these look like props from high school play? A little! But the plastic claws will help you dig through dirt and clear sections without having to rely on your trowel. The natural latex rubber coating will keep your hands dry and protected. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

FOR EXTRA VERSATILITY

Garden Gloves for Women and Men Grab a 2-pack of gloves to get your family in on the gardening trend. These have a puncture-resistant coating but are breathable and have a close-fit to prevent blisters. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

