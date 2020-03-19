Start Gardening the Right Way With These Best-Selling Tools and Tool Sets

Growing up, my mom and my grandfather both had gardens that grew peppers, tomatoes, and more. I’ve always appreciated the act of gardening, turning over soil and planting, waiting for your hard work to flourish. There’s a lot that goes into gardening, but the best way to get the most out of your green thumb is to get the right tools for the job. That means investing in a full arsenal of gardening accessories. We’ve rounded up some of the top ones to keep around while you grow to your heart’s content.

TomCare Garden Kneeler Seat Garden Bench Don’t get stuck spending hours gardening on your knees and ending up with an aching back. This foldable bench has an EVA foam padded seat and a small tool bag with two pockets to hold all of your tools. Buy on Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

TACKLIFE 6 Piece Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Garden Tools Set This sturdy tool kit has everything you could need to tend to your garden. Each tool is made from stainless steel, which means it’s resistant to rust. It includes five different tools, each with a rubberized grip and a hanging hole for the shed. Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fiskars PowerGear2 Pruner Scouted contributor Julia Alvidrez swears by these easy-to-use pruning shears because of their unique design. “The handles on typical pruning shears pivot open like a pair of scissors,” she says. “This design puts most of the pressure on your thumb and your cutting power is only as strong as your grip. Even a sharp pair of shears with this design will lead to soreness and fatigue.” Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

Kit4Pros Garden Tool Set Go one step further in outfitting your gardening needs with this tool set. Not only does it come with classic gardening tools like a trowel, shears, and a hand rake, but it also has gardening gloves, a weeder, and a sprayer. It’s all made from rust resistant aluminum. Buy on Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Succulent Kit Organizer Bag Gardening Tool Set Want to try your hand at something a little different? All these tools can help you cultivate a succulent garden with ease. Special tools like tweezers and small pruning scissors can give you a beautiful succulent scape, bonsai tree, or terrarium in no time. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

