These Are the Best Gifts for the Athlete in Your Life

Whether you know someone who just got into working out recently or know someone who’s trying to put the finishing touches on their home gym, this is a great year to gift some exercise gear. From dumbbells that don’t take up too much space to an all-in-one home gym, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite exercise gear picks so you can tell the active person in your life to keep at it.

ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell If they’re looking to complete their home gym, this adjustable dumbbell is a great gift. It’ll take up less space than a regular dumbbell thanks to its ability to switch between weights in just three seconds. Pretty cool. Buy on Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pro Source Fit Resistance Bands I use these bands whenever I work out, and if they don’t have a pair, this is a must for any home gym. They can be easily stored when not in use and can easily attach to their door when they need to use it. Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FitBit Charge 4 For the athlete who’s worried about their BPM, resting heart rate, step count, and stats as a whole, a FitBit is a great gift. Not only will they stay on top of their workouts, they’ll be able to stay on top of their texts and phone calls, too, since the FitBit can connect to their phone. Buy on Amazon $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Theragun Mini Not only is this a good gift for an athlete in your life, it’s good for the most stressed out person you know, too. Better than a foam roller, this massage therapy device will help get rid of any knots in their muscles so they can keep doing what they love, injury free. Buy on Amazon $ 199 Free Shipping | Free Returns

TRX GO This is kind of like gifting them a complete home gym. The TRX system rules — with it, you can do total body workouts. It comes with an app to help guide you through the exercises and a poster to help you visualize what you’re supposed to be doing, too. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AfterShokz Wireless Headphones These are bone conducting headphones, meaning they don’t go in your ear, but instead rest on your temple and emit music via vibration. They’re really cool and great for running because with your ears clear, you can hear the sounds of the street, to ensure you don’t miss anything. Buy on Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Yaktrax Soon, it’s going to be winter and the roads will be icy and gyms will likely still not be a place they want to be. Give the gift of allowing them to run outside, no matter the conditions. These go on any shoe and add grip on any terrain. No more snow days for them. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hydro Flask Give the gift of hydration this year. This Hydroflask has an easy to drink from nozzle up top, plus will keep their beverage crisp and cool, no matter how hard they’re working out. You can’t go wrong with water, that’s for sure. Buy on Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.