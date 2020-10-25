The Best Gifts to Give to the Homesick, or Someone You Haven’t Been Able to See All Year

This year, whether you’re planning on heading home for the holidays or not, odds are, you know someone celebrating without family or out of state this year. It’s not easy to stay home for the holidays, especially this year. If you know someone who is prone to homesickness or is staying home for the holidays this year, these are the best gifts to give to brighten their holiday season.

Missin’ You Gift Box: We all have people we haven’t seen this year, so why not send them a care package to show them you’re thinking about them? The ConfettiGiftCompany shop on Etsy has care packages for every occasion, complete with cards, cookies, a little plant, and even a candle. You can add a personal message on the card when you order and have it shipped directly to their address.

Russ & Daughters Brunch: Through Goldbelly, you can order packages of the food you or your loved one misses most from where they're from. Real New York bagels? Check. Austin BBQ? Check. Chicago Deep Dish? You bet they have it, plus tons more. The Russ & Daughters box itself comes with bagels, lox, coffee, and babka. What else could you ask for, really?

Homesick Candles: They say smell is most linked to memory (by they I mean, scientists), so why not give them something that smells like home? Homesick’s hand-poured candles are scented like all 50 states and then some. For example, the Southern California candle is reminiscent of zesty orange groves and the sea breeze. I guess in theory this would make the person more homesick, but it’s the thought that counts, right?

Minted. Personalized Stationery: The best way to connect when you know someone is homesick is with handwritten cards. Give them the gift of personalized stationery. On Minted there are tons of designs to personalize or create on your own, and each comes in an adorable gift box to keep them in.

