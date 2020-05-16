If You Know Someone Quarantining Alone, Help Them Out With a Gift

I am fortunate enough to be quarantining with my girlfriend. Some people are trapped at home, with their kids around 24/7. And while that might be stressful, what’s even more frightening is going through all of this (gestures wildly) alone. If you know someone living alone right now, a small gift to brighten their day is a great idea. Giving them something to get through this, whether it’s something that brings comfort, joy, or just pure entertainment can go a long way. Here are some ideas.

FOR YOUR FRIEND WHO NEEDS A HUG

Bearaby Tree Napper If your friend needs a hug, give them the next best thing. This weighted blanket is made from 100% natural eucalyptus fibers that will wrap your friend up and never let them go. It also comes in a variety of fun colors, so be sure to pick their favorite. Buy on Bearaby $ 249

FOR STAYING IN TOUCH

Echo Show Not only can you watch TV on this, you can also video chat. It’s a great way to stay connected. Check the weather forecasts, your calendar, make to do lists, and even cook along with Food Network Kitchen. This is a portable screen that pretty much does it all. Buy on Amazon $ 230

FOR YOUR FRIEND WHO NEEDS A PERFECT WFH CLOTHING ITEM

Lunya Cool EveryBody Tee You could pretty much do whatever quarantine activity you want in this, whether it’s work, sleep, or puzzle. It’s the softest shirt out there, replacing stolen sweatshirts and your favorite old shirt. Your friend will wear this 24/7. Buy on Lunya $ 88

FOR GIVING YOUR FRIEND A QUARANTINE MAKEOVER

Ipsy Subscription boxes are fun. They are a little treat you get to open up once a month, and at this rate, getting something once a month might even just be helpful in knowing what month it is. This subscription from Ipsy is great for your friend who wants to give themselves a makeover. Now’s the time right? There’s no one around to judge. Buy on Ipsy $ 12

FOR KEEPING YOUR FRIEND OCCUPIED

New Yorker Puzzle A puzzle is a great way to kill some time and unwind. They’ll thank you for this one, since they’ll be able to zone out for a few hours and just think about which piece goes where. And besides, everyone knows New Yorker puzzles are the best. Buy on Amazon $ 22

FOR KEEPING YOUR FRIEND EVEN MORE OCCUPIED

Audible Subscription If you think your friend is tired of hearing their own voice, gift them an Audible Subscription. Not only can they listen to tons of audio books, there is also guided meditation to help them relax and unwind. Buy on Amazon $ 15

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.