Parent’s Are Losing It Right Now. They Deserve a Gift.

I can only imagine what it must be like to have a kid right now. I’m sure it’s great to be spending so much time with your child, but spending so much time with anyone will likely drive you mad. I don’t have a kid, but I’m sure those who do are in need of a helping hand right now. Giving a gift to your friends with kids is a great way to show them they’re not alone, that they can do this, and that better yet, there are ways to make this whole ordeal more tolerable. To help you pick out the favorite gift, for your friend or maybe even for yourself, we’ve rounded up some options.

FOR THE PARENT WHO NEEDS TO DROWN IT ALL OUT

Sennheiser PXC 550 Noise Cancelling Headphones This is a judgement free zone. Parents are in dire need of some noise cancelling headphones. How else are they supposed to stay productive? These’ll make them feel like they’re in your own world. They are super comfortable so they can wear them all day, no problem, and the sound quality is excellent. Just don’t forget to remind them to take them off every once in a while. Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE PARENT WHO NEEDS ANOTHER ADULT TO TALK TO

Echo Dot Alexa has been working overtime at our house. Setting timers, telling us the weather, and even giving us daily Jeopardy questions. If they don’t have an Alexa already, they’ll appreciate having one. If only to have someone else to talk to (or blame things on). Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE PARENT WHO NEEDS TO WIN AT A BOARD GAME

Sorry! This is a great game to teach their kids some sportsmanship, and better yet, to help their kids get off of those screens. It’s also a great way to win at and sarcastically mock them, while teaching them sportsmanship. Easy to play, they will be entertained for hours. And so will their kid. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE PARENT WHO NEEDS TO GET THEIR KIDS OUTDOORS

Tidal Storm Hydro Swirl I used to love these things, and I’m sure my parents did too. This outdoor sprinkler is great for getting kids away from their screens, outside, and having fun for hours on end. They’ll thank you for the alone time this sprinkler will bring them. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE PARENT WHO NEEDS A DRINK

Winc Gift Card Wine has been getting me through quarantine for sure. I’m sure most parents have a few bottles tucked away, but with Winc you can have them delivered to their door. Better yet, you can have a certain amount of bottles delivered a month, so they’ll never run out. A gift card is really all they need to get a few bottles, in case of emergency. Buy on Winc $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE PARENT WHO NEEDS TO RELAX

Spa Kit We all need a little R&R these days but parents especially. This bath kit comes with lavender scented everything you can think of, so the parent you know can have the most relaxing bath of their lives. They deserve it. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE PARENT WHO NEEDS TO KEEP THEIR KID BUSY

Lego Sith TIE Fighter Legos are another great option for keeping a child occupied, away from the screen, and just doing something cool and timeless. Plus, maybe parents don’t want to buy the Legos themselves for no good reason, but if it comes from Uncle Dave, well, that’s a different story. Also, if I were a parent, I’d probably want this for myself. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE PARENT WHO NEEDS TO INDUCE A SUGAR CRASH

Food52 Visual Measuring Cups This is a great way to be productive, to help teach their kid fractions, and get some baking done. If you know some parents who need a sugar crash, or if their kids need one, check these out. They’ll take the stress out of baking, too. Buy on Food52 $ 28

FOR THE PARENT WHO NEEDS A CHILL PILL

CBD Gummies: Calm We all need a break, but parents especially. This’ll help stressed out parents take the edge off. It’s one of those things they might not want to buy for themselves either, but that they’ll love to have gifted to them. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 45

