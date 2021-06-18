Don’t Be Scared of Glass Sex Toys

What makes glass sex toys intimidating also makes them sexy: they’re made of glass. They’re smooth, they’re hard, they’re weighty — and they’re non-porous, making them incredibly easy to clean and share between partners or holes (just don’t go from back to front, or from person to person, without disinfecting in between).

Glass also retains temperature, at least until body heat takes over. You can easily warm up or cool down your room-temp sex toy by holding it under the faucet. Just make sure to start at lukewarm and slowly adjust to keep your toy from breaking. While it is extremely unlikely that something will happen to a glass sex toy while it is inside of you, they are vulnerable to dramatic changes in temperature. And in height.

But while glass sex toys are more delicate than their metal or stone counterparts, they have the advantage of being relatively inexpensive, with the beloved stainless steel nJoy Pure Wand, a double-ended steel dildo for G-spot stimulation, at $120 and the Double Trouble, a double-ended glass dildo for G-spot stimulation, at $19.

Here are some of our picks.

Icicles Swirl Dildo Blue glass ribbon wraps around this semi-realistic dildo for a texture that makes penetration and thrusting very interesting. The base has a slight flare, so it’s less likely that your fingers will slip at a crucial moment. Shop at Amazon $

Crystal G-spot Wand This double-ended G-spot wand gives you options. At 1.4” in diameter at its widest point and 6” long, it’s smaller than it looks — but don’t let that stop you. Use the bulbed end for an intense G-spot experience, or the gently sloping end for a smoother ride. Shop at Spectrum Boutique $ Shop at Good Vibrations $

Crystal Delights Crystal Twist Dildo The Crystal Twist Dildo is a unique corkscrew-shaped glass dildo designed to twist instead of thrust. Plus, it’s gorgeous and safe for anal as well as vaginal penetration. Shop at Spectrum Boutique $

Icicles No. 24 Glass Tentacle Dildo This pink, tentacle-shaped glass dildo is covered in two rows of bumps on top and ridges on bottom that make it great to thrust. Its gently curved tip is G-spot optional, and the end loop makes it easy to hold with lube-covered fingers no matter where you put it. Shop at Spectrum Boutique $

Fifty Shades of Grey Glass Kegel Balls Unfortunately, the Fifty Shades sex toy line is secretly good. These glass–and-silicone kegel balls will help you strengthen your pelvic floor in style, and the glass pops out afterward for easy cleaning. Because of the silicone, make sure to pair them with a good water-based lube. Shop at Babeland $

4” Beaded Glass Butt Plug Butt plugs are fun for the way they make you feel full, while anal beads are fun because of their graduated progression. Get both with this glass beaded butt plug, with three widths that you can work up to or take all at once. Shop at Babeland $

