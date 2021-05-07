I'm a Professional Hand Model – This Is The Best Hand Cream Ever

I'm an agency represented hand model and have booked gigs with McDonald's, Celestial Seasonings, Ziploc, and Country Time Lemonade. My hands aren't insured and I don't wear gloves all the time, but I do moisturize my hands obsessively and wear SPF 50 sunscreen daily to prevent sunspots. I have a tube of hand cream in every handbag and L'Occitane's rich shea butter tubes were my staple of mine. That was until I discovered RE:ERTH's rejuvenating hand treatment.

This Singapore-based skin care brand launched their hand treatment in February, inspired by the frequent hand washing and sanitizing during the pandemic that dried out everyone's skin. They use a new Lamellar technology that's been adopted by brands like L'Oreal in the hair industry to create a mille-feuille structure with multiple layers of intercellular lipids to provide longer-lasting, deeper moisture. Unlike many other hand creams I've used, RE:ERTH absorbs quickly, with no lingering residue, and leaves my skin with an instant camera-ready glow. It’s a throw-on-and-go hand cream that does wonders for hands of all types.

There is no added fragrance or coloring, either, so the golden shimmer and citrusy, earthy scent are all-natural, from patented Japanese white turmeric root extract. It's also the first-hand cream I've used that contains retinol, an ingredient more commonly found in pricey facial serums, which explains the $45 price tag on a 30ml tube. The retinol is nano-encapsulated to prevent oxidation and degradation, allowing it to better penetrate the skin and promote collagen production. That means I’m getting moisturizing and anti-aging properties in one application.

They say you can tell a woman's age by her hands, and I've certainly found that to be the case in Los Angeles, where Botox brows, chipmunk cheeks, and duck lips are often accompanied by telltale signs of aging on the hands, like liver spots and prominent veins. This hand treatment might not reverse all of those signs, but it's certainly setting an ambitious new anti-aging standard for hand care.

